WHO chief arrives in Congo to support Ebola response as cases near 4,000

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Director-General of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, washes his hands as he arrives at Bunia National Airport to co-ordinate the response to the Ebola outbreak in the DRC on May 30 2026. Picture: Reuters/

The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has arrived in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to support measures being ramped up to slow the world’s fastest-growing Ebola outbreak, the agency said on Wednesday, as confirmed cases reach nearly 4,000.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus arrived in Kinshasa, the capital, late on Tuesday night and is scheduled to meet with partners and Congo’s President Félix Tshisekedi, the WHO country office said. It’s his second visit to the country since the outbreak was declared in mid-May.

The Ebola outbreak reached 3,874 cases, including 1,751 deaths as of Monday, according to the latest data published overnight by the country’s ministry of health.

We need to be innovative on the way to approach the contact list. — The Africa Centers for Disease and Control Director-General Dr. Jean Kaseya

The outbreak has eclipsed all other Ebola outbreaks in history in terms of rate of transmission and is the second-largest outbreak on record, behind only the 2014-2016 West Africa outbreak that recorded more than 28,000 cases, including more than 11,000 deaths.

The Bundibugyo virus that is causing the outbreak has no approved treatment or vaccine, and local officials believe it had been raging on in a remote part of eastern Congo long before it was declared on May 15.

Most of the new cases being recorded are outside contacts being monitored after their exposure to patients, showing that Ebola is still spreading faster than the response that has been expanding.

In Ituri province, the epicentre which accounts for nearly 90% of cases, many localities are still not accessible due to safety concerns amid rebel conflict. Many health workers have gone on strike to protest lack of payment, although some have reported receiving their pay in recent days.

The Africa Centers for Disease and Control’s director-general, Dr Jean Kaseya, said on Tuesday when he visited Bunia, Ituri’s capital, that contact tracing isn’t working, with at least 60%-70% of new cases coming outside the contact list.

“We need to be innovative on the way to approach the contact list,” Kaseya said.

Late detection of cases remains challenging and has been a key contributing factor to the 45% fatality rate, officials say. The 77 new cases reported in the previous 24 hours included 44 deaths, according to the health ministry’s update.

At least 717 patients are in isolation, while 749 have recovered.

AP