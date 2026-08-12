Africa

Death toll from Zimbabwe ferry tragedy rises to 80

Zimbabwe police raise death toll after eight more bodies linked to last week’s Lake Kariba ferry tragedy

Reuters Agency

Reuters

An official inspects water levels on the Kariba Dam in Zimbabwe. File photo.
Zimbabwean police said on Tuesday that a boat carrying 90 passengers and five crew members had capsized on Lake Kariba. File picture: (REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo)

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Zimbabwe’s national police service said in a post on X on Sunday that the death toll from a boat accident on Lake Kariba last week had risen to 80 after eight more bodies were found.

A passenger ferry capsized last Tuesday, with investigations suggesting the boat was overloaded when it went over during heavy winds.

The vessel was built to carry 90 passengers but more than 120 people could have been on board as it crossed the lake that borders Zambia, police said.

Sixty-seven people were confirmed to have been rescued. They were taken to a primary school for medical attention.

The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation earlier cited a local official as saying that 114 tickets had been issued for the ferry’s journey.

Update: August 16 2026: This article has been updated with the new death toll and more details.

Reuters


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