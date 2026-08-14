Zambia suspends vote count after attacks on election officials

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Election officials have suspended vote counting in Zambia after violence and ballot box theft. Picture: REUTERS

Zambia’s election commission on Friday suspended the counting of votes and announcement of election results nationwide after reports of violence in some districts targeting election officials.

Election officials told a briefing there had been instances where marked ballot papers in ballot boxes had been stolen, adding it would review the suspension within 24 hours.

The Southern African country held presidential, parliamentary and local government elections on Thursday.

President Hakainde Hichilema is running for a second term after steering the major copper producer out of a debt crisis since taking office in 2021. Analysts say he is favoured to win, though the leading opposition candidate Brian Mundubile has drawn large crowds in some areas.

The full results were previously expected to be announced on Monday. It was unclear whether the suspension would change that.

Reuters