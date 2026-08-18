IMF visit Senegal this week reflects progress towards new programme

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday its staff would visit Senegal from August 19 to September 1 to continue discussions on policies and reforms that could be supported by a new lending arrangement.
The two-week visit by a full IMF team reflects progress towards a new lending programme for the West African country and will involve more technical discussions, said a source familiar with the discussions.
On August 3, an IMF spokesperson said: “IMF staff stand ready to visit as soon as the authorities indicate they are prepared for the next phase of discussions.”
The visit will be the latest to help resolve a debt misreporting issue disclosed in 2024 that led to a freeze in the previous IMF programme.
Last week, Senegal’s minister-delegate for budget visited China, the country’s largest bilateral creditor, two sources said.
Senegal and the IMF have been working on the debt issue since 2024, when the country’s then-newly elected leaders disclosed a far larger debt pile than previously reported.
Reuters
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