Liberia agrees to accept up to 1,200 third-country deportees from US

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Liberia’s capital Monrovia as the country prepares to receive deportees from the US under a new agreement. Picture:

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Liberia ‌has agreed to accept up to 1,200 third-country deportees from the US in the next 12 months, with an initial group of 20 deportees expected to arrive on Thursday, the government said on ​Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump’s administration has struck deals ​with some African countries on deporting people it cannot legally send to their ⁠home countries.

The agreement makes Liberia the latest African country to participate in the Trump administration’s efforts to expand the destinations available for deportees. The US has been seeking arrangements with countries willing to accept migrants who have been ordered to leave the country but cannot be returned directly to their countries of origin.

Liberian authorities did not immediately provide details on the nationalities of the deportees or how long they would be allowed to remain in the country. The arrangement is expected to draw attention to how Liberia manages the arrival and accommodation of people being transferred from the US.

The deal comes as the Trump administration continues to pursue a tougher immigration policy, including increased deportations and agreements with third countries. Several African governments have faced pressure to co-operate with Washington while weighing the legal, financial and humanitarian implications of accepting deportees.

Reuters