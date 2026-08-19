Nigerian opposition targets Tinubu on insecurity and living costs

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Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu faces growing pressure as voters weigh his government’s record on the economy, insecurity and the rising cost of living ahead of the 2027 election. File photo:

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As campaigning for January’s elections begins on Wednesday, President Bola Tinubu’s pitch for a second term faces a politically fraught question: are Nigerians better off after more than a decade of rule by his All Progressives Congress (APC)?

The answer could shape the presidential contest against former vice-president Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, who have built their appeal on widespread frustration over economic hardship and insecurity.

The main challengers argue the APC’s nearly 12 years in power have left Africa’s most populous country poorer, more indebted and no safer than when the party swept into office in 2015, then under the leadership of Muhammadu Buhari.

Economic hardship a top concern

For Tinubu, nicknamed “T-Pain” by many Nigerians grappling with soaring living costs, the election will test whether voters are willing to endure short-term pain for the promise of longer-term gains.

The APC’s tenure from 2015 to 2026 makes for unhappy reading and Tinubu’s reforms have particularly brought severe pain. — Cheta Nwanze, partner at SBM Intelligence

So far, many appear unconvinced.

“The APC’s tenure from 2015 to 2026 makes for unhappy reading and Tinubu’s reforms have particularly brought severe pain,” said Cheta Nwanze, a partner at the Nigeria-based risk advisory SBM Intelligence.

“Our voter tracker shows nearly 80% of Nigerians say the country is headed in the wrong direction with 45% citing economic hardship and insecurity as their top concern.”

Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi is challenging President Bola Tinubu. Picture: (Temilade Adelaja)

Few Nigerian presidents have moved as quickly on economic policy as Tinubu. He scrapped a costly decades-old fuel subsidy and twice devalued the naira.

The reforms delivered changes long sought by investors and international lenders, but also unleashed a shock across households, fuelling protests and what many Nigerians describe as the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation.

Tinubu has defended the measures as necessary to unwind years of state intervention. His government cited higher revenues and stronger investor interest as signs the reforms are working.

“Since 2023, our reforms have restored stability and credibility to economic management,” he said during a recent broadcast.

Five years ago, I used to sell six goats a day. Now I struggle to sell two, sometimes only one. It is difficult to make a profit and feed my family. — Abdullahi Sani, butcher

Many voters, however, judge the economy less by macroeconomic gains than by the cost of putting food on the table.

‘I used to sell six goats a day’

At Abuja’s Garki market, butcher Abdullahi Sani said soaring costs had crushed demand.

“Five years ago, I used to sell six goats a day. Now I struggle to sell two, sometimes only one,” he told Reuters. “It is difficult to make a profit and feed my family.”

The gap between improving economic indicators and worsening household finances is likely to define the campaign.

Tinubu’s challenge is compounded by the risk that voters will not only judge him on his own record. They will also be looking back at his predecessor’s legacy.

He inherited an economy moulded by Buhari, who he helped propel to power. Buhari’s interventionist agenda included import curbs, currency controls, border closures and a fuel subsidy that cost the government $10bn in 2022 alone.

“The inequality gap between the haves and those who do not have is increasing,” said Sulaimon Arigbadu, executive secretary of Heda Resource Centre.

Living standards have also deteriorated. GDP per capita fell 53% to $1,224 (R19,862) currently from $2,586 in 2015, World Bank data show, highlighting a decade-long erosion of household prosperity.

The legacy is evident in Nigeria’s swelling debt burden which rose more than 12-fold to 159.35-trillion naira (R1.9-trillion) by March 2026 from 12.6 trillion naira at end-2015, official data shows.

Debt-service costs are forecast at $11.6bn (R188.23bn) this year, almost half of projected revenue and more than twice the 2025 bill of $5.15bn.

If the economy is Tinubu’s biggest hurdle, security could prove his most damaging liability.

The government said military operations have curbed attacks, made roads safer and allowed more farmers to return to their fields.

Election about security and food

However, violence remains widespread. Amnesty International said at least 10,217 people have been killed by armed groups and about 15 mass abductions of schoolchildren have been recorded since Tinubu took office.

For ordinary Nigerians, this election is fundamentally about survival, security, whether families can afford food, whether farmers can safely return to their farms. — Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, head of Cislac/Transparency International Nigeria

Critics said threats have evolved rather than receded, with banditry widespread in the northwest, separatist unrest in the southeast and kidnappings for ransom pervasive.

“For ordinary Nigerians, this election is fundamentally about survival, security, whether families can afford food, whether farmers can safely return to their farms,” said Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, head of Cislac/Transparency International Nigeria.

The APC swept to power more than a decade ago pledging to defeat Islamist insurgents, curb corruption and revive an economy hit by low oil prices. Instead, Nigeria slipped into its first recession in 25 years under Buhari, while inflation hit record highs above 33% and growth remained sluggish.

Tinubu enters the election campaign weighed down by his record and his party’s, with the opposition arguing that after more than a decade in power, only results matter.

For many voters, the election may hinge on whether life is safer and more affordable now than when the APC first promised change in 2015.

“The data tells us the odds are against Tinubu and the only way back is low voter turnout on election day,” Nwanze said. “However, the opposition remains disunited, which historically have favoured the incumbent.”

Reuters