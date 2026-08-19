Zambian opposition leader to file election challenge, alleging vote fraud

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An election official holds a ballot at a polling station during Zambia's general elections, including a presidential election, in Lusaka, Zambia, on August 13 2026. Picture:

Zambian opposition leader Brian Mundubile said on Wednesday that he would challenge this week’s presidential election result in court, alleging vote fraud in the contest that handed President Hakainde Hichilema a second term in office.

“Our campaign has documented serious irregularities, inconsistencies and circumstances surrounding the conduct, counting, transmission and declaration of results,” Mundubile said in a statement.

An election strategist for Hichilema declined immediate comment but said he would comment later.

The election commission declared Hichilema the winner with about 60% of valid votes in the early hours of Tuesday morning, compared with 38% for Mundubile.

After a relatively quiet run-up to the August 13 election in the mineral-rich southern African nation of 22-million people, tensions escalated rapidly after the polls closed.

The authorities arrested 11 people including leading opposition figures in a raid that involved an exchange of gunfire, while Mundubile was present.

The electoral commission also suspended vote-counting for hours due to reports of violence against polling staff and the theft of ballot papers.

Reuters