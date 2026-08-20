DRC’s M23 rebels introduce new movement restrictions over Ebola concerns

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A member of the M23 rebel group stands guard as provincial authorities visit the Rodolphe Merieux Laboratory, National Biomedical Research Institute, where samples from suspected Ebola cases are tested as part of the response to the epidemic in Goma in the DRC. Picture:

The AFC/M23 rebel alliance in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which has highlighted its ability to tackle the spread of Ebola in territory it controls, says it will impose new restrictions on people’s movements to and from Ebola-affected government-held zones.

Shared taxis on the road between Goma and Kirumba will be suspended for one month starting from Saturday, as will pirogue boats carrying passengers on certain routes on Lake Edward, said the statement issued late on Wednesday.

Taxi-buses will be allowed to operate on the Goma-Kirumba road, subject to health and safety controls, as will trucks used for transporting goods.

The new measures were introduced after two travellers from the government-held town of Lubero tested positive for Ebola in a village under M23 control, said a member of the response team set up by rebel authorities.

The move underscores the complexity of responding to what health officials have described as the fastest-spreading Ebola outbreak on record amid continued hostilities between the DRC and the Rwanda-backed rebel group.

The AFC/M23 rebels control large parts of North and South Kivu provinces after their early 2025 advance, during which they captured Goma and Bukavu, ​eastern DRC’s two largest cities. The UN and Western governments say the group is backed by Rwanda, which Kigali denies.

The rebels have used this year’s Ebola outbreak to demonstrate their administration in eastern DRC, mounting a ​response largely separate from authorities in Kinshasa. They ​declared territories under their control Ebola-free late in June.

The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the DRC has passed 5,000, government data showed this week.

Reuters