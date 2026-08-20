Africa

Fuel shortage in Namibia may affect flights to Europe: Lufthansa

Aircraft flying from Windhoek to Frankfurt and Munich being rerouted via Angola to refuel, says Lufthansa Group

Reuters Agency

Reuters

The aircraft crashed during a training mission at the airport, according to Algerian media. Stock photo.
The Lufthansa Group is facing a local and temporary shortage in fuel with its suppliers at Windhoek airport. Stock photo: (123RF)

A temporary fuel shortage at Windhoek’s airport could disrupt flights to Europe, Lufthansa’s Discover Airlines said on Thursday.

The carrier said aircraft operating flights to Frankfurt and Munich from Windhoek were being rerouted via Angola to refuel before continuing their journeys.

“Lufthansa Group does currently face a local and temporary shortage in fuel with its suppliers at Windhoek airport,” a spokesperson said of the shortages at Hosea Kutako International Airport.

Lufthansa did not respond to questions on whether its cargo freight was also affected by the fuel shortages, as reported by local Namibian media.

In a statement, the Namibia Airports Company said it was aware of Jet A-1 fuel-supply challenges at the country’s main aviation gateway and that efforts were under way to minimise disruptions.

Reuters


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