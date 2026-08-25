Two UN peacekeepers from Ethiopia killed in South Sudan

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nine UN peacekeepers have been killed in the line of duty worldwide this year. Picture:

Two UN peacekeepers from Ethiopia were killed and seven other people injured in an ambush on Monday in South Sudan’s Jonglei state, bringing to nine the number of peacekeepers killed in the line of duty worldwide this year, the UN said.

Among the injured were three UN peacekeepers, two police officers from South Sudan and two civilian staff members, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told a press briefing.

He said the attack was carried out by unidentified gunmen and the patrol appeared to have been deliberately targeted.

“These are part of regular patrols the UN has been doing while trying to help the constant insecurity in the area,” Dujarric said.

The UN has called on relevant authorities for a thorough and prompt investigation to ensure all those responsible are brought to justice, Dujarric said. He stressed “attacks against UN peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law”.

The latest violence “brings to nine the number of peacekeepers killed in malicious acts since January 1 this year,” he said.

Attacks on UN personnel are rare but not unprecedented in South Sudan, where UN patrols operate in volatile areas affected by intercommunal fighting, armed youth mobilisations and clashes involving government forces.

In June the UN Security Council adopted a resolution aimed at strengthening accountability for attacks on UN peacekeepers amid concern over rising violence and low prosecution rates.

That followed incidents targeting UN personnel, including the killing of seven peacekeepers serving with the UN interim force in Lebanon after fresh fighting broke out between Israel and Hezbollah in early March.

Reuters