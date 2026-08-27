Africa

Wildfires kill 12 people across Algeria

Heatwave fuels blazes as emergency crews battle 154 wildfires nationwide

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Two drivers and three passengers died in the collision. Stock photo.
The fatalities included five people in Jijel province, four in Bejaia and three in Tizi Ouzou. Picture: (123RF/Jaromír Chalabala)

At least 12 people died in wildfires that swept through several Algerian provinces, interior minister Said Sayoud said late on Wednesday, amid a severe heatwave gripping North Africa.

The fatalities included five people in Jijel province, four in Bejaia and three in Tizi Ouzou.

Sayoud said 54 people had suffered burn injuries, including six in critical condition who are in intensive care.

Algeria’s civil protection services recorded 154 wildfires across the country on Wednesday. At least 36 fires were reported in Bejaia province alone, of which 18 had been brought under control.

The fires come as an exceptional heatwave sweeps across North Africa, particularly Tunisia and Algeria.

Reuters


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Word on the street: these are South Africans’ most searched slang words

2

Matlala blames arrest on meeting with Mkhwanazi

3

National Assembly speaker Didiza survives motion of no-confidence

4

Ceres man awarded R150k for unlawful arrest, detention and assault by police

5

Customary marriages remain valid after deadline, experts say

Related Articles