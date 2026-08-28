US deports two Latin Americans to Eswatini

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Activists challenged a secretive agreement with US President Donald Trump's administration to accept third-country deportees, which they argue is unconstitutional. Picture:

Eswatini said on Thursday it has received two more third-country nationals deported from the US under a bilateral agreement between the two countries.

The government statement did not give the nationalities of the individuals but said that they were Latin American.

More than 30 people have now been deported from the US to Eswatini since last year.

The Trump administration has also deported migrants to other countries in Africa, Asia and the Americas as part of its crackdown on immigration.

Washington’s $5.1m (R81.5m) agreement with Eswatini has been challenged by lawyers and rights groups, who say some deportees are being detained in Eswatini despite having already served criminal sentences in the US.

Men sent to Eswatini on previous deportation flights were from Vietnam, Jamaica, Cuba, Yemen and other countries.

Reuters