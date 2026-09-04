Boeing predicts Africa’s aircraft fleet will more than double by 2045

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Boeing also estimated that Africa’s aviation services market, including maintenance, repair, overhaul, modifications and digital services, would be worth $140bn (about R2.24-trillion) over the 2026-2045 period. Picture: Reuters/Gabriel Araujo

Africa’s commercial aircraft fleet will more than double by 2045, US aeroplanemaker Boeing forecast on Thursday, as a young and increasingly urban population drives demand for travel within the continent and to the Middle East.

Here are further points from its annual Commercial Market Outlook:

Africa’s fleet will grow to 1,625 aircraft in 2045 from 755 in 2025, requiring 1,165 aeroplane deliveries over the next two decades.

Single-aisle aircraft, used mainly on domestic and regional routes, will account for 870 of the forecast deliveries, or about three-quarters of the total.

Boeing expects deliveries of 240 wide-body jets, which are typically used on longer international routes, and 15 cargo aeroplanes.

Passenger traffic within Africa is expected to grow 6.5% annually until 2045.

Africa-Middle East traffic would expand 7.1% a year, the fastest rate among the region’s major travel markets.

Traffic between Africa and Europe is projected to grow 3.4% annually.

The region’s cargo fleet is expected to rise to 150 freighters from 60, supported by growth in logistics, e-commerce and exports.

Carriers including Ethiopian Airlines, EgyptAir and Kenya Airways, whose fleets mainly consist of Boeing and Airbus jets for long-haul routes, dominate the African market.

Boeing’s MD of commercial marketing for Africa and the Middle East, Shahab Matin, said Africa’s market was “entering a period of sustained growth driven by improving connectivity, expanding intraregional travel and deeper economic ties”.

Africa’s dominant carriers typically use Embraer, ATR and De Havilland aeroplanes on regional routes.

But Matin said Boeing could also provide appropriate carriers.

Boeing also estimated that Africa’s aviation services market, including maintenance, repair, overhaul, modifications and digital services, would be worth $140bn (about R2.24-trillion) over the 2026-2045 period.

Meeting the expansion will require 75,000 additional aviation workers, including 22,000 pilots, 25,000 technicians and 28,000 cabin crew, Boeing said.

The forecast is a long-term market outlook rather than an order projection.

Reuters