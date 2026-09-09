Tunisian journalists protest over media crackdown after colleague’s arrest

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Journalists participate in a rally in Tunis called by the Tunisian journalists’ union to demand the release of Mohamed Yousfi on September 8 2026. Picture:

Tunisian journalists protested on Tuesday to demand the release of prominent journalist Mohamed Yousfi, whose arrest has become a new flashpoint amid accusations that President Kais Saied is cracking down on the country’s remaining independent voices.

The protesters, including activists, gathered outside a court where a judge was questioning Yousfi over illicit enrichment and money-laundering charges, which critics said were fabricated to punish him for his outspoken journalism.

Yousfi, a fierce critic of Saied and editor-in-chief of investigative news website Al-Qatiba, was arrested on Friday as he was preparing to enter Express FM Radio to take part in a programme.

Journalists participate in a rally in Tunis called by the Tunisian journalists' union to demand the release of Mohamed Yousfi, a vocal critic of President Kais Saied, amid a widespread crackdown on journalists on September 8 2026. Picture: (Jihed Abidellaoui)

His arrest prompted widespread condemnation of Saied’s government, with rights groups saying the case was aimed at increasing a climate of fear among journalists.

“The situation is dark and difficult. Journalists who disturb the authorities are facing legal persecution and fabricated charges,” said Zied Dabbar, the head of journalists’ syndicate SNJT.

“Today journalists either end up in exile or in prison. But we will resist.”

Several media figures have been jailed this year, including Zied Heni, Mourad Zghidi and Borhen Bsaies, while Khaoula Boukrim was sentenced in absentia in June to four years.

Free speech initially flourished after the 2011 uprising that toppled Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and ignited pro-democracy protests known as the “Arab Spring”.

Critics said Saied’s accumulation of power in 2021 and decrees he has issued since then have dismantled democratic safeguards and enabled the authorities to pursue many journalists.

Today journalists either end up in exile or in prison. But we will resist — Zied Dabbar, head of journalists’ syndicate SNJT

The leaders of Tunisia’s main opposition parties have been jailed in the past three years, along with dozens of politicians, activists, journalists and businessmen, on charges of conspiring against state security, money laundering and corruption.

Saied said he will not be a dictator and freedoms are guaranteed in Tunisia.

Reuters