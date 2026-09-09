Ugandan kingdom picks new monarch to succeed King Oyo Nyimba

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King Oyo Nyimba at his palace in Fort Portal, southwest of Kampala, on April 17 2010. Picture:

A traditional Ugandan kingdom selected a television news anchor on Wednesday to succeed King Oyo Nyimba, who died last month aged 34 after becoming the world’s youngest reigning monarch when he took the throne at age 3.

Oyo Nyimba died on August 27 in the US where he was receiving treatment for cancer. While Uganda is a constitutional republic, Oyo Nyimba ruled Tooro in western Uganda, one of the former British colony’s kingdoms, which wield enormous cultural and social influence.

At a press conference in the kingdom’s capital of Fort Portal, the royal clan’s succession committee announced it chose Prince Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma, a news anchor and editor at the state-run broadcaster UBC, as monarch.

Oyo Nyimba, a UN goodwill ambassador championing the fight against HIV and AIDS, became the youngest reigning monarch in 1995 when he was crowned at age 3, according to Guinness World Records.

Kijanangoma’s selection contradicted an earlier announcement by the kingdom’s Prime Minister Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire, who said the unmarried Oyo Nyimba had left behind a child who was his heir.

Oyo Nyimba’s body was returned to Uganda from the US on Friday and preparations are under way for his burial on Saturday at the royal tombs near his palace in Fort Portal.