Nigeria parliament boycotts South Africa events over anti-migrant attacks

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A person pushes a trolley loaded with luggage at OR Tambo International Airport as Nigeria repatriates some of its citizens from South Africa after alleged attacks targeting undocumented migrants from other sub‑Saharan African countries, in Kempton Park, South Africa, on June 10 2026. File picture: Reuters

Nigeria’s parliament has suspended official visits to South Africa and ordered legislators to boycott South African-hosted legislative activities, citing reports of attacks on Nigerians and other African migrants there.

The decision reflects growing concern in Nigeria about the safety of its citizens in South Africa and signals rising frustration over a problem that has periodically strained relations between the continent’s two largest economies.

Nigerian officials have cited persistent anti-immigrant violence in South Africa, with Nigeria’s minister of state for foreign affairs having said 98 Nigerians have died in mob and hate-related incidents there since 2022.

This year, 1,695 Nigerians have been voluntarily evacuated amid xenophobia-related tensions, according to Nigeria’s acting high commissioner in Pretoria.

The directive, announced by a spokesperson for the parliament, bars legislators from official travel to South Africa and from participating in meetings hosted or organised by South African institutions until further notice.

It does not apply to governmental visits and meetings.

“This decision is a strong expression of concern over the safety, dignity and welfare of Nigerians living and conducting legitimate businesses in South Africa,” house spokesperson Akin Rotimi said on Friday.

Nigeria’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A South African government spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

South African foreign minister Ronald Lamola led a delegation to Abuja in July for talks with Nigerian officials aimed at easing tensions over attacks on Nigerians and other African nationals in South Africa.

Lamola said at the time the South African government condemned “all forms of xenophobia.

Reuters