Africa’s biggest oil refinery opens to public ownership, sparking excitement among retail investors

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Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, dubbed the initial public offering (IPO) of his new refinery as one “for the people” and said he wants everyone to be able to own a share. Retail investors can buy shares in the sprawling Lagos-based refinery for 5,250 naira ($4) per share with a minimum purchase of 10 shares. Dangote retains 87% ownership of the refinery, Africa’s largest.

The refinery’s scale and potential returns — especially as global oil prices have risen following the US-Iran war — have generated excitement among retail investors.

“I will be a fool not to partake in it and see how it goes. I am placing a lot of emphasis on his name and on the refinery being the biggest in Africa,” said Titi Adetoye, an Abuja-based operations manager who hopes to buy up to 1,000 shares.

Production began at the $19bn refinery in 2024 as Nigeria, one of Africa’s top oil producers, continues to struggle with local refining capacity.

The Dangote refinery has transformed the energy-rich country of more than 210 million people from an importer of refined oil into an exporter.

“It is going to be a game-changing IPO for Nigeria’s markets,” said Mohammed Saidu, head of research and investment analysis at Lagos-based TrustBanc. Saidu said he predicted the IPO would bring in millions of new investors.

It is going to be a game-changing IPO for Nigeria’s markets — Mohammed Saidu of Lagos-based TrustBanc

The IPO has raised questions about Dangote retaining significant ownership and the refinery’s purported valuation after the offering. At $49bn, the valuation is more than twice what it cost to build it. The refinery’s officials have denied that its valuation is inflated.

“It is not something someone can classify as people-driven if you still own 87% of the refinery and there are many ways that narrative breaks down,” said Joachim McEbong, a senior West Africa analyst at Control Risks.

Nigeria has relied for decades on foreign refining of its oil because its state-run refineries are decrepit, many operating below capacity or stagnant for years due to poor maintenance.

The Dangote refinery reached its full capacity of 650,000 barrels a day earlier this year. Dangote announced plans last year to increase capacity to 1.4 million barrels a day, a move its officials say will make it the world’s largest refinery by surpassing India’s Jamnagar refinery.

Dangote has also set out to expand into East Africa and has proposed building a refinery in Kenya by 2030.

AP