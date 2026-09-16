Saudi prince seeks Egyptian support amid Houthi strikes

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Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, centre right, greets Egyptian officials at the Presidential Palace in Cairo on September 15 2026. Picture:

With his kingdom under attack, Saudi Arabia’s crown prince on Tuesday reached out to Egypt for support against Yemen’s Houthi rebels who have disrupted key shipping routes, contributing to a spike in the cost of oil around the world.

Egypt is unlikely to offer military help to Saudi Arabia, but the country is influential in the Arab world and can help rally support. Separately, a Houthi official said on Tuesday Saudi warplanes struck Yemen, killing three people, including two children.

The US military, meanwhile, said it destroyed two Iranian boats, and a new appeal went out from the Iranian government seeking volunteers to learn how to handle assault rifles.

Saudi, Egyptian leaders meet in Cairo

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman travelled to Egypt to see President Abdel-Fattah al-Sissi on Tuesday. Neither side gave firm details on any future steps, though Sissi’s office said there was “unwavering” support for the Red Sea neighbour.

Saudi Arabia’s east-west pipeline will be largely shut down for weeks while it is repaired after attacks by Iranian-backed militias in Iraq, officials said, likely taking several million barrels of oil a day off the market.

Houthi fighters have made remarkable advances, seizing the Red Sea port of Mokha and three strategic islands in and near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

The UK prime minister’s spokesperson, Tom Wells, said the Houthis “must cease their attacks immediately” and said Saudi Arabia and Yemen “have the right to defend themselves”.

Saudi military says it shot down drone

Saudi military spokesperson Maj-Gen Turki al-Malki said its air defence forces intercepted and destroyed a drone on Tuesday night before it entered airspace over Mecca, Islam’s holiest city and a focal point for followers of the faith. It is the birthplace of Prophet Muhammad, where Muslims believe he first received God’s revelations of the Quran, and the location of the Kaaba, the black, cube-shaped structure Muslims around the world turn to five times a day when praying.

The security of the holy city is “a red line”, he said, adding Saudi forces will not hesitate to act against “hostile and terrorist behaviour”.

Houthis deny firing drones towards Mecca

Anees al-Asbahi, a spokesperson for the Houthi-run health ministry, said on X Saudi airstrikes killed three people, including two children, in Yemen’s Taiz province.

The Associated Press couldn’t independently verify the claim, and al-Asbahi didn’t say what the Saudi warplanes had targeted.

The renewed fighting in Yemen is endangering civilians and threatening shipping through the Red Sea, a route that has become more important due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz since the US and Israel launched joint strikes against Iran on February 28, sparking the war.

Forces working to constrain Houthis

Yemen’s forces are working to prevent Houthi rebels from threatening the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and international navigation, the country’s UN envoy said on Tuesday.

Ambassador Abdullah Al-Saadi told an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council that Yemen’s armed forces are regrouping and regaining control, and vowed the Houthis “will again fail to turn any battleground gains into a reality”.

He said the fight against the Houthis and their attempt to control a key corridor for global energy and trade has become an international issue which calls for effective implementation of the UN arms embargo against the Houthis.

Yemen is home to more than 40-million people who fear a return to the civil war that killed 150,000 and brought many others to the brink of famine in one of the world’s most sprawling humanitarian crises.

Saudi Arabia’s UN envoy told the Security Council the Houthis’ latest escalation threatens one of the most important international waterways “with economic consequences far exceeding this region” and said protecting the waterways should be an international responsibility.

“The conduct by Houthi militias, their sponsors and master puppeteers has shown they are militarising international straits to blackmail the global economy,” ambassador Abdulaziz Alwasil said, without naming the Houthis’ Iranian backers.

Yemenis flee violence

A fuel shortage in Yemen is hampering the movement of people attempting to flee the country and cross the Red Sea for Djibouti, officials said.

More than 2,000 Yemenis are in Djibouti. More than 100,000 others are internally displaced in Yemen, according to the UN refugee agency.

“We cannot allow those who have sought refuge among us to suffer,” Djibouti finance minister Ilyas M Dawaleh said on X.

In a post on X, the UN’s humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher said he had allocated $9m (R146.1m) from an emergency fund to provide assistance to the displaced in Yemen and the communities that are hosting them.

Two Iranian boats destroyed, says US

The US military said it “forcefully responded” against two Iranian boats that were trying to steal a drone ship in the waters off Iran.

The drone involved is a “Saildrone”, a small craft that can operate by itself, Capt Tim Hawkins, US central command spokesperson, said on Tuesday. Centcom has been using them to surveil maritime traffic.

Iranian state media reported on Monday that a pair of fishing boats came under attack in Hormozgan province and several fishermen were missing, citing a provincial official.

Iran’s state TV reported civilians are being recruited to learn how to use assault rifles, the second such recruitment effort since the US and Israel began an air war against Tehran.

The move is seen as a show of defiance as US President Donald Trump threatens to restart the war with Iran after months of negotiations break down and the Islamic Republic keeps its grip on the Strait of Hormuz.

The volunteers are known as “Janfada” or the “ones who sacrifice their lives”. The appeal suggests more armed hard-liners could also help suppress any demonstrations against Iran’s theocracy.

Israeli strikes kill seven people in Gaza

Israeli strikes took place throughout the day and into Tuesday night, with two children among the dead, local health officials said.

Strikes were reported in Gaza City, northern Gaza and the southern city of Khan Younis, according to hospital officials and the health ministry.

Israel’s military said the first strike killed a Hamas commander. Israel’s military did not respond to a request for comment on the other strikes.

The heaviest fighting between Israel and Hamas has subsided since a ceasefire last October, but Israeli fire has killed at least 1,375 Palestinians in Gaza, according to health officials in the territory.

Oman’s minister of energy and minerals Salim Al-Aufi called for alternative routes for liquefied natural gas to bypass the Strait of Hormuz, either through Oman or through Yemen. He spoke at the world’s largest natural gas conference, Gastech, in Bangkok.

Abdul Rahman Al Yahyaei, CEO of Oman’s state-owned Integrated Gas Company, said the closure of Saudi Arabia’s east-west pipeline “means more stress in the market, high prices for gas and oil, and more disruption to global supplies”.

Separately, US secretary of state Marco Rubio called the foreign minister of Oman to discuss the Gulf Arab country’s efforts to salvage a US-Iran ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the state department said.

AP