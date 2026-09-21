Africa

10 lions found dead in suspected poisoning at Tanzania reserve

Similar wildlife poisonings reported in East Africa

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Preliminary findings indicate the lions may have been poisoned. Picture: (Monicah Mwangi)

Ten lions were found dead in Tanzania’s Ngorongoro wildlife reserve this week and preliminary findings suggest they may have been poisoned, the area’s management authority said.

The deaths raise concerns over the conservation of lions in one of Africa’s most renowned wildlife ecosystems. Poisoning has been a recurring threat to large carnivores across parts of East Africa, often linked to conflicts between predators and livestock owners.

Preliminary findings suggest the animals may have died after ingesting poison

—  Ngorongoro Conservation Area authority

The lions were discovered on September 18 in the Ndutu area of Endulen Ward in Arusha region, the Ngorongoro Conservation Area authority said late on Saturday.

“Preliminary findings suggest the animals may have died after ingesting poison,” the authority said, adding it had launched an investigation to determine the cause and identify those responsible.

The Ngorongoro Conservation Area, a Unesco World Heritage Site in northern Tanzania, is one of the country’s leading tourism attractions. It is home to a wide range of wildlife, including lions, elephants, buffaloes and endangered black rhinos.

Last month police arrested four suspects in an investigation into the deaths of 18 elephants across the border in Kenya.

Reuters


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