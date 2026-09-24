Western support for slavery reparations is growing, says Ghana minister

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ghana’s foreign minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says 'artefacts ought to be returned to the motherland'. Picture:

Ghana, which has led a campaign for reparations for the nearly four century-long trans-Atlantic slave trade, said on Wednesday support is growing among Western countries for the effort.

The campaign’s first focus is on restitution of looted artefacts, Ghanaian foreign minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa told an event on reparatory justice co-hosted by Ghana, Germany and France on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

Later stages could include formal apologies, debt relief and financial compensation under a 19-point plan adopted by the AU and the Caribbean Community Commission on Reparatory Justice at a conference in Ghana in June.

Virtually all the European countries that abstained during the vote have reached out and have they are going to work with us on this journey — Ghanaian foreign minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The UN passed a resolution in March recognising trans-Atlantic slavery as “the gravest crime against humanity” with 123 votes in favour and three — from the US, Israel and Argentina — against. A total of 52 other countries, including EU members and the UK, abstained.

Since then, many European countries have expressed their support, Ablakwa said.

“Virtually all the European countries that abstained during the vote have reached out and said they are going to work with us on this journey,” he said.

The UK and Portugal have offered support, and the US has also said it is willing to work with the Ghana-led effort, Ablakwa said.

France, Germany and the Netherlands have pledged their willingness to return artefacts, he said.

“Restitution is very important to this journey. The artefacts ought to be returned to the motherland,” the minister said.

About 12.5-million Africans were enslaved and transported across the Atlantic between the 16th and 19th centuries, according to the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade Database.

They were taken to South America, the Caribbean and North America to labour on plantations and in mines. This generated vast wealth that fueled development of Western powers while causing enduring economic and social harm.

Portugal and Britain were responsible for transporting more than 70% of all enslaved Africans across the Atlantic, according to the database.

Reuters