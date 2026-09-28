DRC Ebola infections cross 8,000, government confirms

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A nurse at the Kitatumba Ebola treatment centre disinfects himself after treating an Ebola patient at the facility run by Doctors without Borders. Picture:

The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has risen above 8,000 in the country’s ongoing outbreak, government data showed on Monday.

The latest situation report from the public health institute put the number of cases at 8,067 and deaths at 3,901.

The outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo species of Ebola, became the largest and deadliest in the DRC’s history after surpassing the 2018-2020 epidemic.

It is second only to the 2014-2016 West African outbreak, which infected more than 28,600 people and killed more than 11,000 across Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

Reuters