R2-trillion energy investment policy plan to be unveiled this weekend

Electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is to release the 2025 iteration of the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) this weekend after the cabinet approved the energy investment policy document on Wednesday.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni told reporters during a cabinet briefing on Thursday that the final IRP policy presented to cabinet represents a R2.23-trillion “investment that will define South Africa’s energy mix for the future”.

“Cabinet approved the final draft IRP 2025, which is a long-term plan designed to map out the country’s electricity mix, aiming to balance supply and demand while considering environmental impact and the cost of electricity.”

She said the IRP 2025 was “an improvement to the IRP 2023 approved by cabinet”. The latest IRP’s approval comes after Eskom reported a R16bn profit after tax for the financial year ending March 2025.

“The plan aims to reduce the environmental footprint of electricity by limiting global and local emissions. It focuses on addressing immediate capacity constraints and planning for long-term goals, such as achieving a net zero electricity sector by 2050.”

Later on Thursday, the electricity and energy department said Ramokgopa will brief the media on the IRP 2025 on Sunday.

“The IRP is a comprehensive, forward-looking strategy that outlines the allocation of South Africa’s primary energy resources, ensuring that the country’s electricity demand is met sustainably and cost-efficiently.”

The department said that during the briefing the minister will provide insights into the key components of IRP 2025 and its implications for the energy sector. The full IRP 2025 report will be gazetted next week.

