Regulator cracks down on dodgy construction firms

Construction Industry Development Board CEO Bongani Dladla told parliament the board could deregister contractors in cases where transgressions had been detected in procurement or grading requirements.

As many as 40 construction companies have been removed from the register of contractors by the Construction Industry Development Board (CDIB) for allegedly misrepresenting their credentials to qualify for tenders they were not eligible for.

The regulator told a parliamentary committee that the companies were removed for:

procedural and ethical breaches in their registration conditions;

falsifying documents, including bank records; and

lying about projects completed to increase their grading.

But one of the implicated contractors has denied the accusation, and plans to contest the de-registration.

The grading system covers categories of construction projects a company can deliver, as well as the scale and contract price range that they can bid for. Grading designations are used by the government to qualify construction companies for public infrastructure tenders. Without an active CIDB registration, a construction company is generally ineligible to tender for public sector construction projects.

More than 40% of the contractors removed from the register are in Gauteng, while 28% are in KwaZulu-Natal, 17% in Limpopo, 8% in the Eastern Cape, and 3% in the Free State.

CIDB CEO Bongani Dladla told the parliament select committee on public infrastructure that the board had the power to deregister contractors in cases where transgressions had been detected in procurement or grading requirements.

He said they were coming down hard on companies that misrepresented their credentials to boost their grading. “For example, if you are registered as a 5CE, you will be considered for public sector civil engineering works contracts of a value not exceeding R10m. You may register for different classes of work, for example, you may be registered as a 5CE and as an 8ME.”

They are complaining because the board took a zero-tolerance approach. When they went into grade 4, they used fraudulent documents to get there. But now, when they went to grade 7, they are using the correct documents. But still, there are issues with projects — Bongani Dladla, CIDB CEO

According to the CIDB’s contractor registration application handbook, this means you will also be considered for public sector mechanical engineering works contracts of a value not exceeding R200m.

A report presented by the CIDB at parliament stated that Staruts Construction and Projects in Gauteng was found to have submitted fraudulent documents — detailing its track record — when applying for an upgrade to 7CE, 7GB and 6ME status in October of 2020. They were removed from the register in August this year.

“They are complaining because the board took a zero-tolerance approach. When they went into grade 4, they used fraudulent documents to get there. But now, when they went to grade 7, they are using the correct documents. But still, there are issues with projects,” said Dladla.

In another case, Tshitadingaka Contractors in Gauteng was found to have submitted a non-valid completion certificate and payment certificate as track record when applying for an upgrade to 7CE grading in 2021. The contractor was removed from the register in March 2023.

“They had misled or lied about the projects that they had done to grow within the CIDB grading. So, this was a grade 7 company that was exposing the state, really, to doing work with the state of up to R60m. What was also happening was that there were also many projects they were undertaking, and that is how they came to our attention.”

He said the CIDB had partnered with the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants to detect instances where contractors were forging banking statements.

According to the regulator, another company — Usphile Business Enterprise — was deregistered because it submitted fraudulent documents on its application for an upgrade to 3CE status in 2018.

The CIDB also flagged Machite Engineering — and removed the company from the register last month — for allegedly supplying “falsified information with their application for an upgrade of their 7ME and 7CEPE grading” in 2023.

Phillip Teffo, marketing and contracts manager at Machite Engineering, told Business Times the company had only recently become aware of the de-registration. “At no stage were we notified of any intention to do so, served with any notice, or afforded an opportunity to respond or to make representations before the decision was taken.

“Such conduct stands in direct contravention of the CIDB Act 38 of 2000 and … regulations. These procedural safeguards are not mere formalities; they are rooted in the constitution ... which guarantees every person the right to lawful, reasonable and procedurally fair administrative action.”

Teffo said the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act obliged all organs of state to act with fairness by providing adequate prior notice and clear reasons for any adverse decision.

“In the present matter, none of these statutory or constitutional requirements were met. The company was never informed of any alleged irregularity, nor invited to respond.”

Dladla said regulations stipulate that if the CIDB receives a complaint from a person aggrieved by an action or omission by a company, the board must appoint an investigating officer to probe the complaint.

Other implicated companies could not be reached for comment.