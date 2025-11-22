Africa’s youth could become a global talent engine

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

An old saying goes: “There are decades when nothing happens, and there are weeks when decades happen.” The years 2024 and 2025 have felt exactly like that.

Last year delivered the largest democratic stress test in human history: 64 countries went to the polls, with more than 4-billion people voting, the biggest global election supercycle ever recorded (International IDEA). The results were dramatic: more than 80% of incumbent parties lost vote share, the largest such shift since 1905. And in developed economies incumbency losses reached 85%.

This political change has brought leadership into sharp focus. Research by Gallup on the traits that most determine leadership success — safety, trust, compassion and hope — found that one stood out above the rest: hope. And hope is exactly where Africa’s opportunity lies.

Africa’s total GDP is about $3.5-trillion (about R61-trillion), still smaller than Germany’s economy (IMF), meaning our leverage must come from strategy, not size. The continent has 110 borders, internal trade costs are 30%–40% higher than the global average (World Bank), and intra-African trade sits at 16%, compared to 68% in Europe and 55% in Asia (Unctad).

This is why the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is so essential, not simply as a trade agreement but as a long-term competitiveness strategy.

The continent also brings rare assets to the global stage. It has the youngest population in the world, with 1.1-billion Africans under 35 by 2030 (UN Population Division), and by 2050 one in every three people under 18 will be African, according to Unicef. Demographically, this should constitute a once-in-a-century competitive advantage. But economically, it will become a liability if GDP growth fails to keep pace with population growth.

Add to this the continent’s critical minerals: 90% of global platinum, more than 70% of global cobalt, and major copper reserves (USGS). With clarity, consistency and credibility in how Africa shows up on the world stage, these advantages can translate into real geopolitical leverage. When investors know what you stand for, investment follows.

Africa has what the world urgently needs: young, adaptable, digitally native problem-solvers.

One of the most powerful enablers of African integration is the transformation of payments. The continent has already shown global leadership: 74% of all mobile-money transactions in the world come from Africa (GSMA). The next frontier, tokenised payments, has the potential to reduce the cost of sending remittances from around $10 to as little as $1–$2 (World Bank Remittances Report). For families that depend on cross-border income, these savings are life-changing.

Digital assets such as stablecoins and central bank digital currencies are gaining traction globally, and Africa is beginning to find its place in the global financial plumbing. Tokenisation allows traditional assets to be represented digitally on the blockchain, enabling faster, safer and cheaper transactions.

There are still challenges: infrastructure gaps, cross-border regulation, currency fragmentation, macroeconomic conditions and financial exclusion, but progress is accelerating. In addition to SWIFT being a key enabler in moving money around the world, Standard Bank this week became the first African bank to sign an agreement with China’s Cross-Border Interbank Payment System (CIPS), enabling seamless payment flows between Africa and China. Reducing payment friction alone could lift Africa’s GDP by $55bn a year (McKinsey). When payments move faster, trade moves faster, and when trade moves faster, Africa grows.

The third major force shaping Africa’s trajectory is technology, especially artificial intelligence (AI). Much of the global conversation around AI is framed with anxiety: automation, job losses and inequality. But the greater opportunity lies in speaking about AI with ambition. At Standard Bank, we emphasise that AI’s primary purpose is to enhance impact, not replace people.

Africa has what the world urgently needs: young, adaptable, digitally native problem-solvers. According to the World Economic Forum, 39% of core job skills will change by 2030, with AI-related skills among the fastest-growing. The careers that will matter to children born today will look nothing like those that shaped their parents.

If Africa invests in digital skills, Stem (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education, cloud infrastructure and responsible AI governance, its youth could become a global talent engine.

Africa is not the story of tomorrow; it is the story of now.

* Nienaber is COO of Standard Bank Group