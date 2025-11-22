LUNCEDO MNTWENTWE | Big talk at the G20, but where were the SMMEs?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The historic G20 summit on African soil ended with audacious speeches and sweeping declarations, but South Africa’s small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) barely got a cameo. Given how vital these businesses are to job creation and innovation, their absence leaves us asking: how do we make sure they shape what comes next after the G20?

The historic G20 summit on African soil ended with audacious speeches and sweeping declarations, but South Africa’s small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) barely got a cameo. Given how vital these businesses are to job creation and innovation, their absence leaves us asking: how do we make sure they shape what comes next after the G20?

Earlier in the week, global leaders gathered under the B20 banner to map out priorities for growth and cross-border trade. Yet some of the groups most affected by these outcomes, including organisations like the Black Business Council, which speaks for thousands of emerging black entrepreneurs, were not meaningfully part of the dialogue.

Within the B20 structures, the Startup20 task force submitted strong recommendations on Africa’s role in innovation and enterprise development. Yet, if you were to visit a South African township business hub or industrial park today and ask SMMEs what value they expect from us hosting the G20, most would hesitate. This isn’t because the summit lacked ambition, but rather because the link between global discussions and local opportunity remains unclear.

This was also evident in the absence of young entrepreneurs. When youth-owned businesses are missing from global forums, we risk overlooking the very voices that are most likely to shape Africa’s economic future.

This chasm should be seen less as a failure and more as an opportunity that we should be eager to seize. South Africa’s participation in global platforms is growing, and we now have a chance to widen the tent and bring the country’s entrepreneurial base along with us. If the businesses that drive employment, resilience and innovation aren’t part of the conversation, we limit our own potential to benefit from these global engagements.

This is especially important because the issues raised at the B20 directly influence South Africa’s long-term competitiveness. Delegates spoke about outdated global regulations that slow African integration and financial frameworks that restrict capital flows into the continent. Standard Bank Group CEO Sim Tshabalala reminded participants that, as a continent, Africa cannot expand without financing systems that recognise opportunity rather than simply react to perceived risk.

These challenges, and the opportunities within them, are relevant to SMMEs. They determine whether a small logistics provider can scale across borders; whether a township e-commerce start-up can accept regional digital payments; and whether a local manufacturer can plug into Africa’s emerging value chains.

The summit also highlighted enormous growth markets on the continent. Africa’s renewable energy potential remains one of the most promising in the world, yet uptake is still limited. Experts pointed to modern grids, improved storage and AI-driven forecasting as catalysts for entirely new industries. For small businesses looking to industrialise, digitise or expand across borders, these developments are not abstract but a foundation for growth.

Digital transformation featured prominently too. Reliable connectivity and digital literacy are now basic prerequisites for global participation. South Africa cannot lead in the African Continental Free Trade Area or play a central role in the continent’s digital economy if entrepreneurs don’t have the tools to compete. Other African markets are moving fast, and the cost of catching up later will be far greater than the cost of preparing now.

It is encouraging to see Africa now firmly on the global agenda. The B20 made clear that the world sees enormous potential in the continent’s markets, supply chains and talent, but recognising opportunity and positioning ourselves to benefit from it are two different things.

That is why the debate about SMME representation should motivate us, not discourage us.

Future B20 and G20 delegations can, and should, include township entrepreneurs, digital founders, women-led enterprises, exporters and small manufacturers. When global leaders discuss payment systems, energy transitions, digital platforms and cross-border value chains, South African SMMEs need to be part of that conversation. They also need clarity on which industries are likely to shift and what openings may follow.

Africa’s growth trajectory is accelerating, and South Africa is well-placed to help shape it, but doing so requires an intentional, co-ordinated effort. Business organisations must broaden participation. The government must create structured pathways for smaller firms to engage, and SMMEs themselves must prepare by strengthening compliance, adopting digital tools and thinking more regionally.

If the past week has shown anything, it is that, apart from US President Donald Trump, the world is ready to talk about Africa. The real opportunity now lies in ensuring that South Africa’s small businesses are ready to speak for themselves too.

* Mtwentwe is MD of Vantage Advisory and host of the SAICABIZ Impact Podcast