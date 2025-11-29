LUNCEDO MTWENTWE | Look north, SMEs — that’s where the future lies

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Stock photo.

South Africa ends November on a rare note of optimism. The country has just hosted a historic G20 summit where the leaders’ declaration was adopted. The South African Reserve Bank has cut interest rates (again) after a steady decline in inflation, and our credit rating was upgraded for the first time in two decades.

Global investors are watching Africa with renewed curiosity, and for the first time in years, the macro signals suggest that the wind may at last be shifting in favour of small businesses and entrepreneurs.

The more critical question today is not what the world thinks of South Africa, but how its SMEs plan to position themselves to capitalise on a new wave of opportunity. As Africa enters a period of accelerated economic expansion, South African SMEs are uniquely placed to benefit.

Research by the E-Commerce Forum of South Africa estimates that Africa’s domestic online retail market will reach roughly R130bn by the end of this year. A separate study by the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection, in partnership with Takealot, estimates more than R1-trillion in cross-border digital trade potential for South African businesses. These figures represent real demand from real markets that continue to grow irrespective of political uncertainty.

The timing couldn’t be better. The latest interest rate cut brings prime lending down to 10.25%, easing borrowing costs for businesses. Inflation has eased steadily over the course of this year, creating a more predictable environment for pricing, planning and investment. Lower inflation and lower interest rates are the two conditions that SMEs need most to take calculated risks. When the macro environment steadies, entrepreneurs can finally look outward.

Why does this matter? The African Continental Free Trade Area is breaking down tariff barriers, and as a result, regional digital payment systems have become more interoperable, and cross-border logistics networks have expanded through both public and private investment. It once took years for South African SMEs to set up operations in another African country, but now they can pilot offerings, test demand and build partnerships in record time.

The opportunity is there, but this alone will not convert into growth. South Africa’s SMEs must turn their focus to a continental scale, beginning with proven entry pathways that make expansion faster and less risky.

Several clear paths exist for small businesses aiming to scale across Africa. Digital platforms, for example, allow companies to enter new markets with minimal upfront investment. With online retail adoption surging across the continent over the past five years, South African SMEs can now reach consumers directly, without the heavy costs traditionally associated with expansion.

Equally important are local partnerships. In Africa, relationships remain the currency of trade, and working with distributors or agents who understand the regulatory and cultural landscape can make all the difference. South Africa’s strong professional services sector also provides an opportunity to export skills, technology and advisory offerings that travel seamlessly across borders.

Another promising avenue is participation in regional value chains, particularly in sectors such as retail, agriculture and light manufacturing. As countries strengthen their industrial capacity, South African SMEs are well-positioned to fill gaps in packaging, processing, software, logistics and after-sales support.

Finally, blended finance structures are increasingly critical for sustainable growth. By combining philanthropic capital with commercial lending and government-backed guarantees, early-stage or export-focused businesses can reduce their cost of capital, navigating markets where risk-weighting models remain conservative.

South Africa cannot afford another decade of inward-looking entrepreneurship. Our SMEs have the skills, ingenuity and resilience to compete regionally, but they need confidence and support to do so. The interest rate cut and stabilised inflation are a great start, and the global spotlight on Africa is always welcome. Together they form the most promising conditions SMEs have had in years, but the achievements we have made till now will mean little if South Africa’s SMEs do not step forward to claim their share of the benefits.

Africa is calling, and its markets are ready. The question is whether South African entrepreneurs are ready to answer. Leaving this call unanswered would be a missed opportunity we simply cannot afford.

• Mtwentwe AGA(SA) is MD of Vantage Advisory and host of the SAICABIZ Impact Podcast