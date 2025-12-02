GDP inches up, courtesy of trade, mining and finance

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Stats SA released the quarterly GDP statistical release on Tuesday morning. File photo.

South Africa’s gross domestic product (GDP) inched up 0.5% in the third quarter of the year, with trade, mining and finance leading the charge of nine industries that contributed to positive growth, according to Statistics South Africa (Stats SA).

Stats SA released the quarterly GDP statistical release on Tuesday morning. This follows an increase in GDP growth of 0.9% in the second quarter of 2025, in line with underwhelming quarterly growth that has consistently shot under the 1% mark.

“Real GDP measured by production increased by 0.5% in the third quarter of 2025 after an increase of 0.9% in the second quarter of 2025,” it said, adding:

the trade industry was the largest positive contributor, increasing by 1.0% and contributing 0.1 of a percentage point to the positive GDP growth;

the mining industry increased by 2.3%, contributing 0.1 of a percentage point; and

the finance industry increased by 0.3%, contributing 0.1 of a percentage point; while

the electricity industry was the negative contributor, decreasing by 2.5% and contributing -0.1 of a percentage point.

The release said household final consumption expenditure increased by 0.7%, contributing 0.5 of a percentage point to the total growth, while government final consumption expenditure increased by 0.3%, contributing 0.1 of a percentage point.

The mining and quarrying industry increased by 2.3%, contributing 0.1 of a percentage point. The largest positive contributors were platinum group metals, manganese ore and coal — Stats SA

“Gross fixed capital formation increased by 1.6%, contributing 0.2 of a percentage point. Changes in inventories in the third quarter of 2025 contributed 0.1 of a percentage point. Net exports contributed -0.4 of a percentage point after increases of 0.7% and 2.2% in exports and imports, respectively.”

Among primary sectors, the agriculture, forestry and fishing industry increased by 1.1% due to increased economic activities reported in:

field crops;

horticulture; and

animal products.

Among secondary sectors, manufacturing increased by 0.3%, with four of the 10 manufacturing divisions reporting positive growth.

“The largest positive contributions were reported for the food and beverages division and the furniture and other manufacturing division.

“The electricity, gas and water industry decreased by 2.5%, contributing -0.1 of a percentage point. This was largely due to decreases in electricity production and consumption.

“The construction industry increased by 0.1%. Increases were reported for non-residential buildings and construction works.”

The trade, catering and accommodation industry increased by 1.0%, contributing 0.1 of a percentage point. Increased economic activities were reported for:

wholesale trade;

retail trade;

motor trade;

accommodation; and

food and beverages.

The transport, storage and communication industry increased by 0.5%. Increased economic activities were reported for:

air transport;

transport support services; and

communication services.

