Bonus advice: how to get a bonus from your bonus

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Before you treat yourself, consider that the quickest return you’ll ever get on money is by paying off expensive debt, says Salem Nyati, consumer financial education specialist at Momentum Group Foundation. Stock photo.

It’s the moment you’ve been waiting for all year. Your bonus has finally hit your account. While Mr Sars has already devoured some of it, you’re eager to hit the mall and share the rest with Ms Retail, boosting your KeDezemba aura points with a new fit or two.

Before you join the masses partaking in this season’s conspicuous consumerism, pause a minute, suggests Salem Nyati, consumer financial education specialist at Momentum Group Foundation. (SUPPLIED)

But before you join the masses partaking in this season’s conspicuous consumerism, pause a minute, suggests Salem Nyati, consumer financial education specialist at Momentum Group Foundation.

“There are ways you can maximise a cash windfall — like a bonus or 13th cheque — that will move you closer to your financial dreams, instead of spending it all in one go on something that won’t have any future financial benefit,” she says.

As an example, let’s say you get a R10,000 bonus. Nyati suggests five better ways to spend it that will pay off in the long run.

1. Use it to crush high-interest debt

Before you treat yourself, consider that the quickest return you’ll ever get on money is by paying off expensive debt. Many South Africans are paying interest rates of 19%–22.5% on credit cards, meaning every rand you put towards that balance works as a guaranteed, risk-free return.

Say you have a R20,000 credit card balance at 20% interest. Using R10,000 of your bonus to reduce it instantly cuts your future interest bill by roughly R3,000-R3,500, and shortens your repayment period by months.

“A bonus can fast-forward your debt-free journey more than you realise, buying you financial breathing room.”

Nyati points out that most South Africans cannot cover an emergency without borrowing, and this is how people fall into debt cycles. Using your bonus to start or boost an emergency fund gives you a buffer.

2. Turn it into future wealth through investing

If you’re already on top of your debt, Nyati suggests giving your bonus a job that benefits Future You. A one-off investment — even a small one — can grow significantly thanks to the power of compound interest, which is where your interest earns interest.

“Putting R10,000 into an investment earning a modest 10% return turns into R16,105 in five years, R25,937 in 10, and R41,772 in 15. That’s the power of compounding: a single lump sum can become part of your deposit for a home, a vacation, or your own safety net. The key is starting.”

3. Build an emergency fund — the cushion you didn’t know you needed

Nyati points out that most South Africans cannot cover an emergency without borrowing, and this is how people fall into debt cycles. Using your bonus to start or boost an emergency fund gives you a buffer.

“If you put R10,000 into a high-interest savings account earning around 5%, it grows to R10,500 after a year and R11,576 after three. But the real value isn’t the interest — it’s knowing that when a tyre bursts or a geyser leaks, you aren’t forced into high-interest debt. An emergency fund is financial self-care; it protects your future income.”

4. Invest in your earning power

One of the most overlooked uses of a bonus is to boost your ability to earn more. A R10,000 course or accreditation — whether in project management, digital skills or a trade — can unlock promotions or allow you to earn more through freelance or side-hustle work. Even a modest salary increase of R1,000 a month becomes R12,000 extra a year, effectively giving you a 120% return on your bonus.

“Just like with money, skills compound. When you invest in yourself, the payoff follows you for life.”

5. Split it wisely so you can enjoy the holidays — and build your future

Not every rand of your bonus has to go into something serious, and Nyati is the first to say that guilt-free enjoyment has its place.

“A simple way to balance fun with financial progress is to divide your bonus using a 50/30/20 approach. Put 50% towards something that strengthens your financial position, whether that’s paying off debt or investing. Allocate 30% to upcoming essentials like back-to-work expenses or annual costs that always seem to appear at the worst time. And keep 20% for pure KeDezemba joy: the outfit, the dinner, the weekend away,” she says.

“It’s a practical way to enjoy the moment without derailing your longer-term goals. You can celebrate today and set up for tomorrow — it doesn’t have to be one or the other."