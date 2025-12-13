ZEN DLAMINI | G20 showed Joburg is Southern Africa’s economic heart

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The successful hosting of the G20 summit in Johannesburg was more than a logistical triumph; it was a powerful statement. As global leaders gathered, the city demonstrated its capacity, resilience and undeniable position as the economic fulcrum of Southern Africa. This moment of global spotlight offers a crucial opportunity to look beyond the headlines and examine the foundational strengths that make Johannesburg not just a host city but also the engine of South Africa’s future growth and a launchpad for investment in the continent.

For too long, the narrative around Johannesburg has been tinged with nostalgia related to a bygone golden era or focused on its challenges. This perspective misses the immense, tangible potential within its urban fabric. Gauteng, the province that Johannesburg anchors, contributes the largest share to South Africa’s GDP. It is home to the continent’s most sophisticated airport, OR Tambo International, our gateway to the world. We host institutions of global standing, from Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital to world-class universities like the University of the Witwatersrand. The nation’s financial nerve centre and the headquarters of countless corporations are rooted here.

This concentration of economic and intellectual capital makes one thing clear: investors don’t just look at Johannesburg; they look through Johannesburg to the rest of Africa. The critical launch mechanism for the next wave of continental growth is infrastructure.

Infrastructure is where opportunity becomes tangible. It is the network of arteries that carries the lifeblood of an economy, connecting people to jobs, goods to markets, and businesses to the world. The South African government has signalled its commitment with a plan for public investment set to surpass R1-trillion over the next three years. This is a clear statement of intent, and it is being met with robust private sector participation that is already transforming essential services. Landmark projects like the Lesotho Highlands Water Project and the renewable energy independent power producer programme are not distant promises; they are actions with real-world impact.

Today, the investment opportunities in Johannesburg are more compelling than ever, structured and aligned with global priorities. Take power, for instance. The national conversation is rightly focused on energy security. Here in the economic hub, corporates are increasingly decentralising their power supply, catalysing a boom in renewable energy solutions from large-scale projects to rooftop solar installations. This isn’t just about keeping the lights on; it’s about building a more resilient, sustainable and attractive environment for business.

Similarly, in water and sanitation, the investment potential is enormous and directly linked to the UN’s sustainable development goal 6 (SDG 6). Innovative solutions in water treatment, distribution and conservation are not just socially imperative but represent a significant growth sector for investors with a long-term vision. We are seeing international interest, including from Japanese firms with cutting-edge technologies, who are discussing how to partner with our municipalities to deploy these solutions.

Perhaps the most visible transformation is in transportation. A connected city is a productive city. The Gautrain expansion is a game-changing project that will redefine mobility in the province. This project, driven by both local and international investors, will extend the network into underserved areas, including townships such as Soweto, effectively shrinking distances and unlocking economic corridors. It will integrate our economic nodes, making it easier for a professional in Sandton to collaborate with a manufacturer in Ekurhuleni or for a tourist arriving at the airport to seamlessly access the cultural hub of Newtown.

This focus extends directly into the vibrant heart of our communities: the township economy. Entrepreneurs in places like Soweto, from panel beaters and prosthetic limb manufacturers to iconic restaurants on Vilakazi Street, are crucial drivers of economic activity. Supporting them with tools for a cashless environment and working with corporate partners to integrate them into larger supply chains helps build a more inclusive and resilient economic ecosystem.

Finally, a thriving city must also be a liveable city. While ambitious regeneration projects like Jewel City and the Maboneng precinct are revitalising parts of our inner city, the approach must be thoughtful. Regeneration should not mean erasing a neighbourhood’s soul. A place like Newtown, with its rich history of music and art, should be cultivated as our own Broadway or jazz district.

The vision must be a city of dynamic, distinct neighbourhoods connected by world-class transport, offering a high quality of life that attracts and retains the best talent from around the world.