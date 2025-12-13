MY BRILLIANT CAREER | A cool head in the heat of the kitchen

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

What drew you to becoming a chef?

I had trouble fitting in and was not good at anything in school. But everything was altered by chef school. It seemed like a level playing field where dedication and hard work were paramount. I realised in the kitchen that I didn’t have to be the best at first; I just needed to keep growing and learning. What drove me to becoming a chef was the opportunity to develop and gain confidence in a field I love.

What do you think makes you a good chef?

My willingness to learn, grow and work hard every day is what makes me a successful chef. Though I wasn’t the most gifted at first, I’ve always been consistent, reliable and willing to learn new things. I take delight in producing high-quality work, appreciate the craft and pay close attention to detail. In addition, I appreciate co-operation and maintaining composure under duress, which enables me to guide and assist people in the kitchen. What really makes me a competent chef is my enthusiasm, discipline and dedication to improving.

What is your favourite meal?

My favourite meal to eat is lamb curry and rice, and I like to prepare Asian cuisine.

How does your training and experience as a chef affect your qualities as a leader?

Being a chef has taught me to stay calm, work hard and handle pressure, which makes me a stronger leader. I’ve learnt how important teamwork and clear communication are in the kitchen, and I use those same skills when leading others. My experience has also taught me to lead by example and to keep improving, no matter how good you are. These lessons help me guide and support the people I work with.

What did you want to be when you were a child?

When I was a child, I wanted to be a bike mechanic. I loved bikes and could ride all kinds of them, so working with them felt exciting and natural to me.

What do you look for when recruiting someone for your team?

When I recruit someone, I look for attitude before anything else. I want someone who is willing to learn, works hard and shows respect in the kitchen. Skills can be taught, but passion, consistency and a good work ethic can’t. I also look for teamwork, reliability and someone who can stay calm and focused under pressure.

What is the best career advice you have ever received?

Work hard, stay humble and never stop learning.