ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | Africa still a dark continent for Spotify

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Spotify, the world’s largest music-streaming platform, has released the 2025 edition of Wrapped, a data snapshot it builds each year from user activity. In the process, it reveals more than intended about the African continent. Stock photo.

Spotify, the world’s largest music-streaming platform, has released the 2025 edition of Wrapped, a data snapshot it builds each year from user activity. In the process, it reveals more than intended about the African continent.

Wrapped draws from what Spotify calls “the billions of streams that fans around the world delivered throughout the year” and converts those streams into rankings of top artists, songs, genres and albums.

But beneath those global lists sits a story with enormous African implications. Large communities across the continent listen through offline playlists, shared devices and sporadic data access, yet those behaviours appear only faintly in the dataset Spotify uses to define its global listening picture.

The 2025 edition of Wrapped sets out to offer “a more captivating, layered and revealing” experience, with new features, such as “top albums, “clubs” and “Wrapped party”. However, these work only when Spotify can observe listening across the year. In Spotify’s own framing, “every stream, playlist add, and fan moment is counted”, and the entire narrative depends on how consistently those moments reach the platform.

Across Africa, such consistency is a luxury. According to the GSMA’s “State of Mobile Internet Connectivity 2024″, in many sub-regions about one in three people on the continent are online, with large usage gaps despite wide mobile broadband coverage. About two-thirds of Africans who live within a mobile broadband zone do not use the access regularly. The GSMA identifies affordability as the primary barrier.

Wrapped reveals what Spotify can count. Africa reveals how much more there is to count

The International Telecommunication Union’s “Facts and Figures 2024″ report reinforces this imbalance, showing that Africa’s internet-use rate stands at roughly 38%, the lowest of any global region. These figures explain why Spotify’s streaming-dependent measurement framework captures only a slice of African listening.

Offline listening bridges these gaps. Across Africa, offline playlists circulate through taxis, salons and cafés. These moments often remain invisible to Wrapped’s dataset. Streams in offline mode count toward Wrapped only when the device reconnects during the period. Many devices across the continent do not reconnect frequently enough for playback to register. Offline listening turns into invisible listening, even when it shapes public culture far more than streaming.

Wrapped interprets repeat listening as enthusiasm. In practice, it is apparent that African repeat listening often grows from economic necessity. When data bundles expire after 24 hours or seven days — a common structure in prepaid markets — listeners rely on a small downloaded playlist until the next window of affordable access. This form of “survival-mode listening” alters Wrapped’s output in subtle ways. A track that appears as a most-played favourite may owe that place to limited data rather than fierce preference.

Alongside these constraints sits a contrasting global phenomenon: the worldwide rise of African sound. Spotify’s 2025 music-trends overview focuses heavily on Afrobeats.

“The continued growth of Afrobeats isn’t surprising, but perhaps the ways in which it now permeates global music have caught many unawares,” said James Foley, lead of global editorial strategy at Spotify.

“This year has seen it morph further out of its West African roots into a staple of mainstream culture. The sonics are being adopted by other genres and places, further accelerating their reach. It’s now firmly part of mainstream pop and rap in North America and Europe.”

He highlights the “cross-pollination happening with Latin artists such as Kapo and Beéle, who interpret Afrobeats through their own lens while collaborating with some of the mainstays of the genre”.

Foley’s description underlines the reality that the Afrobeats genre is not a regional success but a structural element in mainstream pop production across the Americas and Europe. Wrapped’s global charts reflect that shift because streaming-heavy markets feed the algorithm that produces those charts.

The paradox arises because African listening rarely feeds the dataset at the same scale. GSMA research shows that the average African mobile user consumes less than half the mobile data of the global average, and often purchases data in micro-bundles, with usage concentrated around messaging, social media and short-form video. Long continuous streaming sessions, which are the lifeblood of Wrapped’s rankings, remain less common.

The African sounds that dominate Wrapped’s global charts take shape largely from listeners thousands of kilometres away, in markets with high bandwidth, stable prepaid-to-postpaid transitions and cheap, unlimited data.

Amapiano, the dance genre originating from South Africa — which has turned into a global phenomenon — has attracted millions of fans in these faraway markets.

It has grown by more than 5,000% since 2018. The sound blew up on Spotify during the Covid pandemic, with streams reaching 100-million in 2020 and tripling to 300-million the following year.

Wrapped thus turns into an indicator of cultural export rather than domestic listening. Markets such as Brazil and France show disproportionate Afrobeats presence in local Wrapped tiles, even when their African diaspora populations are relatively small. These examples highlight how diaspora amplifies African genres beyond expected demographic weight, and how Wrapped becomes a map of cultural transmission rather than origin.

In individual African markets, Wrapped reveals unexpected local victories. In countries such as Kenya, Tanzania and Ethiopia, local-language genres frequently outperform global acts. These genres thrive through community-driven listening and offline sharing long before streaming metrics notice them.

Dance sensation Kamo Mphela's song, Dalie, is one of the top exported Amapino tracks of the decade, according to Spotify. Markets like Brazil and France show disproportionate Afrobeats presence in local Wrapped tiles, even when their African diaspora populations are relatively small. (Thapelo Mabotja)

Algorithmic recommendations from outside struggle to penetrate ecosystems where vernacular radio and community events shape taste. Wrapped captures only the slice that enters Spotify; the larger vernacular layer remains off-platform.

Wrapped’s “listening archive” introduces another lens. Spotify says that it offers “personalised snapshots of your most memorable streaming days”. In regions where nightlife has revived after lockdown, streaming peaks reflect a gradual return to late-evening activity. In markets hit hard by load-shedding, hourly patterns may appear to shift in parallel with power outages and generator schedules. This suggests Wrapped could be a reflection of energy reliability, urban movement and gig recovery. The peaks and troughs say as much about infrastructure as about taste.

Smartphone churn provides further context. In many Sub-Saharan markets, second-hand Android phones dominate, with frequent device failure or replacement. The ITU and GSMA both highlight Africa’s high device turnover rate, driven by affordability constraints. Each replacement disrupts the continuity that Wrapped requires. Listening history disappears with the device, and the platform reconstructs patterns from fragments. So Wrapped becomes a reflection of hardware survival.

Meanwhile, a silence inside Wrapped carries its own message. Entire categories, such as classical, certain jazz subgenres and experimental electronic, seldom appear in African charts. This absence reflects structural limits: low exposure, limited bandwidth for long-form tracks, and a radio tradition that privileges community-driven styles.

Wrapped reveals what Spotify can count. Africa reveals how much more there is to count.