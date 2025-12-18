A celebration of workplaces that choose people first

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Sunday Times Best Places to Work Awards offer companies a roadmap for refinement, a mirror for honest reflection and a reminder that people are the foundation of business longevity. Stock photo.

There is something quietly powerful about a room filled with leaders who understand that work is not only about deliverables, it is also about dignity.

On the morning of November 26, the Empire Conference and Event Venue in Parktown became the gathering place for this year’s Sunday Times Best Places to Work Awards. The event was brought to life through the combined effort of the Sunday Times editorial team, Arena Events and global workplace analytics partner WorkL, whose collaboration shaped the ceremony into a moment of sincere recognition and national reflection. It was a breakfast shaped by shared vision:

the Sunday Times offered the platform and storytelling lens;

Arena Events carried the strategic scaffolding that ensured the event’s resonance; and

WorkL provided the analytics backbone that made each ranking credible and deeply reflective of employee voices.

The morning opened with a warm and grounded welcome address from Nwabisa Makunga on behalf of the Sunday Times, setting the tone for a ceremony rooted in people, purpose, and reflection. In the venue, where soft morning light moved across the seated audience and conversations gradually gave way to focused attention, the culmination of months of preparation was palpable.

The programme moved seamlessly from celebration to conversation, including a fireside chat between Lyndon Barends, MD of strategic partnerships at Arena Holdings, and leadership expert Dr Shirley Zinn. Their exchange explored the evolving nature of people-centred leadership and the business imperative of empathy in today’s workplace.

Barends later reflected that these awards are proof that empathy is not only good for people, it is good for business. Lord Mark Price, Founder of WorkL, echoed the sentiment, emphasising that organisations leading with intention will benefit from stronger retention and recruitment in the year ahead.

What the data tells us

Before the applause and the unveiling of this year’s winners, it is the methodology that gives these awards their integrity. The rankings are founded on WorkL’s 27 question employee engagement survey, crafted by behavioural scientists, psychologists, data analysts, academics, business leaders, and independent experts. This diverse expertise ensures the survey captures not just sentiment, but the lived reality of employees navigating their work environments.

The framework hinges on six engagement drivers, namely:

reward and recognition;

instilling pride;

information sharing;

empowerment;

wellbeing; and

job satisfaction.

These elements are interconnected, functioning as a holistic system rather than a checklist. High engagement occurs only when employees experience all six dimensions positively, with no single factor able to compensate for another. A workplace cannot claim wellbeing if it fails at information sharing, nor can empowerment mask an absence of recognition.

With the foundation laid through rigorous science and authentic employee voices, the unveiling of winners carried a deeper sense of meaning

Each organisation’s overall engagement score is expressed as a percentage of the maximum possible value, with a minimum threshold of 70% required for recognition. This standard is rooted in independent academic research, WorkL commissioned studies and comparative data drawn from more than 120,000 organisations globally. It offers a meaningful benchmark that aligns South African workplaces with global expectations of employee value.

Participation is equally important. To ensure accuracy, organisations are encouraged to distribute the survey widely across their workforce. The survey is mobile optimised and takes only five minutes to complete, making participation accessible. Minimum response rates are enforced:

50% for small organisations;

45% for medium;

35% for big; and

25% for very big organisations.

Companies also complete a supplementary information survey that adds context to the quantitative data. This depth turns the awards into more than a celebration. They become an evidence-based reflection of how organisations operate, and a guide for where improvement is still needed.

With the foundation laid through rigorous science and authentic employee voices, the unveiling of winners carried a deeper sense of meaning.

South Africa’s happiest workplace:

Sasol South Africa earned first place, recognised for building a culture that values its people deeply and consistently;



Ultra Sound and Vision followed in second place, proving that happiness is not limited to corporate giants; and



Piet’s Construction secured third place, highlighting that demanding sectors can also be spaces of real satisfaction.

Best places to work for women:

Adhive Group Pty Ltd claimed the top position for women-centred equity and support;



Alpha Pty Ltd secured second place through consistent excellence across categories; while



Cloudworx earned third for its strong culture of advancement and inclusion for women.

Best places to work for employees living with disabilities:

Polyco Pro NPC took first place with a commitment to accessibility that is both structural and cultural;



Entelect Software Pty Ltd secured second place;



and the Western Cape Government earned third for sustained investment in inclusive work environments.

Best places to work for LGBTQ+ employees:

Entelect Software once again topped this category with a workplace where safety and representation are deeply embedded;



Alpha Pty Ltd placed second; while



McDonald’s South Africa secured third with a significant national scale inclusion strategy.

Best places to work for employee wellbeing:

Mscsports Pty Ltd led the wellbeing category with authenticity and care;



iLaunch Pty Ltd followed in second place; and



Cloudworx continued its strong performance with a third place finish.

Excellence across organisation size:

Adhive Group Pty Ltd excelled among small organisations;



Elenjical Solutions Pty Ltd led the medium category;



Alpha Pty Ltd dominated the big organisation segment; and



McDonald’s South Africa took the very big organisation category with unified national engagement.

Looking toward the future

As the ceremony concluded, it became clear that these awards are more than certificates or rankings. They offer companies a roadmap for refinement, a mirror for honest reflection and a reminder that people are the foundation of business longevity.

The 2025 Sunday Times Best Places to Work Awards did not simply list winners. They illuminated a truth that South African workplaces are beginning to embrace, the future of work is human. And when organisations choose their people with intention, everyone wins.

