Tourist industry basks in sunny outlook

South Africa’s tourism sector heads into the festive peak with renewed momentum, backed by a new public-private growth plan and enhanced safety measures aimed at boosting arrivals and traveller confidence.

This week, the cabinet approved the tourism growth partnership plan, a five-year roadmap developed jointly by the government and the sector “to unlock tourism’s potential as a driver of inclusive economic growth and job creation in South Africa”.

The plan sets ambitious targets for 2029, including boosting foreign tourist arrivals from 8.9-million to 15-million and foreign tourist spend from R92bn to R115bn a year.

The plan also sets steps to raise annual domestic trips from 40-million to 45-million and to grow direct tourism employment from 750,000 to 1-million direct jobs, and total tourism employment to 2.3-million jobs.

Accounting for 8.9% of GDP, tourism is a key pillar of South Africa’s economy.

“We welcome this ambitious and practical plan, which will allow the tourism sector to take its place as a leading sector of the economy,” said the chair of the Tourism Business Council of South Africa, Jerry Mabena.

He said a number of substantial challenges still need to be addressed, ”including an aviation strategy that will increase the number of international flights to South Africa, and the resolution of the tourist road transport licensing system, which has been a constraint on the movement of tourists to outlying provinces”.

Mabena also pointed to the potential benefits of the electronic travel authorisation (ETA) system implemented in September. This is a digital visa system that allows travellers to apply online, capture biometrics and receive approvals in real time, replacing paper-based processes. Integrated with facial recognition at major airports, the system is designed to speed up arrivals, reduce queues and remove visa bottlenecks that have historically constrained tourism growth.

“The industry really appreciates the changes in the tourist visa regime, and we look forward to substantial growth in international arrivals. We believe that the ETA system will be a game changer and will allow us to grow international air arrivals by 40%–50% over the next few years.”

According to the department of tourism, arrivals were up 18.3% year on year to the end of October, including a 16% increase in air arrivals from elsewhere in Africa and a 13% rise in air arrivals from further afield.

The department said the G20 summit boosted foreign visitor numbers, and it expects November arrivals to be significantly higher year on year, with total international arrivals projected to grow 20% for the full calendar year.

Following consultation between the government and private sector stakeholders, five priority areas were identified to drive tourism growth: ease of access, co-ordinated destination marketing, tourism product development, job creation and tourist safety, the department said.

Ahead of the festive season, minister of tourism Patricia de Lille said plans are in place to address safety concerns of both foreign and local tourists, following travel advisories warning of crime hotspots.

Just over 200 tourism monitors have been assigned to the Border Management Authority, with 40 already stationed at OR Tambo International Airport to enhance visibility and visitor support, the minister added.

De Lille said the safety measures aim to protect both visitors and residents. She called on communities and the private sector to work with the government to ensure South Africa remains a safe and welcoming destination.

Hotels are also gearing up for increased occupancy. Themba Mpofu, general manager at the Radisson Blu hotel in Umhlanga, Durban, said December 2025 has been exceptional compared with a year ago.

“Despite ongoing uncertainty around beach access, visitor demand for Durban remains strong. We’ve seen occupancy rates grow by 3%-3.5% year on year.

“Looking ahead to January, our forward bookings are significantly stronger than they were at this time last year. The earlier business reopening on January 5 means corporate clients are cutting their holidays shorter than last year, creating a more compressed peak season,” Mpofu said.