South African Reserve Bank chief economist takes early retirement

South African Reserve Bank chief economist, Christopher Loewald, has decided to take early retirement.

The South African Reserve Bank’s (SARB) chief economist, Christopher Loewald, a monetary policy committee (MPC) member, is taking early retirement effective from March 1, the bank said on Friday.

Loewald joined the SARB in 2011 after 13 years at the National Treasury and was appointed to the MPC in 2019.

He will start a six-month “cooling-off period” at the beginning of March, and the process of appointing his successor is currently under way, the bank said.

The SARB’s MPC consists of up to seven members but currently only has six, including Loewald.

The MPC decided to keep its main lending rate steady at 6.75% this week in a split decision, with four members preferring no change in the repo rate and two favouring a 25-basis-point cut.

The bank’s next interest rate announcement is scheduled for March 26.

Reuters