Motsepe’s ARM appoints new CEO for ferrous unit

Leadership shake-up comes after ARM restructured its ferrous division last year

Jacob Webster

African Rainbow Minerals chairman Patrice Motsepe.
Diversified miner African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) has announced senior leadership changes as the company, founded and chaired by Patrice Motsepe, continues to restructure its ferrous metals division.

After 13 years as CEO of ARM Ferrous, Andre Joubert has been replaced by Maryke Burger, an ARM veteran with more than a decade of experience working for the Assmang division.

Assmang, which mines iron ore, chrome and manganese in the Northern Cape, is jointly owned and operated by ARM’s ferrous unit and holding company Assore.

Last year, Assmang closed down its Cato Ridge Works ferromanganese smelter in KwaZulu-Natal, putting 600 jobs on the line in an effort to cut costs amid persistently low prices and rising input costs.

At the same time, it sold its 54.36% stake in Malaysia’s Sakura Ferroalloys smelter, securing a R900m cash injection.

As of February 1, Joubert was transferred to the CEO role of ARM’s technologies unit, which is responsible for the smelting and hydrometallurgical business.

Burger, along with taking up the CEO role at ARM Ferrous, also replaces Joubert as the chairperson of Assmang’s executive committee.

Business Day

