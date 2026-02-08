THATO MMEREKI | Government or venture capitalist? Answer: both

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Thato Sebastian-Charles Mmereki is a South African strategist, writer, and institutional architect working at the intersection of political economy, public policy, and strategic affairs. His work focuses on the design of governance frameworks, state–market relations, and the geoeconomic forces shaping Africa’s position in a fragmenting global order.

As South Africa confronts its most severe fiscal constraints since democracy — with debt servicing costs projected to reach R478.6bn by fiscal 2028, exceeding combined spending on health, basic education and social development — the global architecture of industrial policy has undergone fundamental mutation.

The era of passive state intervention through subsidies and tax incentives has ended, replaced by what can only be described as the age of the sovereign venture capitalist: governments taking direct equity stakes in strategic enterprises, fusing the roles of regulator, investor and national security custodian.

For South Africa, this transformation arrives at a precarious juncture. While Pretoria wrestles with its debt-to-GDP ratio and punitive US tariffs, the major powers are rewriting the rules of economic competition. The equity warrants required by the US CHIPS (Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors) Act, Europe’s strategic autonomy funds and China’s zero-tariff policies for 53 African nations represent a comprehensive reimagining of state-market relations, with profound implications for African sovereignty and development trajectories.

For three decades, governments maintained studied detachment, limiting interventions to tax credits, manufacturing grants and regulatory sandboxes. But driven by geopolitical fracturing and the rise of dual-use technologies spanning defence, AI, quantum computing and space exploration, states are no longer content to be benefactors or regulators. They are stepping directly onto the playing field, transitioning from grant-makers to shareholders.

The catalyst is clear: in critical sectors, traditional procurement timelines and passive subsidies have proved insufficient. Private sector innovation vastly outpaces state bureaucracy, while the capital intensity required to scale deep technologies exceeds what traditional venture capital markets will tolerate. Consequently, state-backed investment vehicles now take direct equity stakes in start-ups, capturing not merely procurement relationships but strategic upside and governance influence.

This global transformation arrives as South Africa navigates its most treacherous economic passage since 1994. Interest rates on government borrowing exceed economic growth rates, rendering debt accumulation structurally unsustainable. South Africa’s social wage — comprising social grants, education, health care and housing — consumes 61% of non-interest spending, leaving minimal room for productive investment in infrastructure, energy or industrial policy.

The relationship between Washington and Pretoria has entered its most turbulent phase since apartheid’s end. What began as strategic divergence over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has metastasised into a comprehensive rupture with devastating economic implications.

Refusing to adapt while major powers rewrite the global economic architecture ensures marginalisation

The Trump administration’s 30% tariff represents the steepest duty on any sub-Saharan nation. As Carnegie Endowment analysis confirms, this places South Africa among only four countries globally — alongside Brazil, China and Switzerland — that face “significantly higher” tariffs than competitors. The automotive sector alone saw May 2025 exports to the US plunge 82.2% year on year.

Beyond tariffs, the Trump administration suspended 30 years of bilateral defence co-operation, froze Pepfar funding and expelled ambassador Ebrahim Rasool. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s May 2025 White House meeting failed to melt the ice, while the US boycott of the G20 summit in Johannesburg signalled a complete diplomatic break.

As US relations deteriorate, South Africa’s Brics membership offers an alternative architecture — but one riddled with complexity. China’s zero-tariff policies for 53 African nations provide immediate relief, yet the recent Brics foreign ministers meeting exposed deep fissures: Egypt and Ethiopia blocked a declaration supporting South Africa’s UN Security Council aspirations, demonstrating that expanded membership brings not solidarity but intensified competition. The group’s capacity to provide viable economic alternatives remains rhetorical rather than substantive.

The emergence of sovereign venture capitalism presents five critical imperatives:

Rethinking state-market relations — the Industrial Development Corp and Public Investment Corp must evolve from passive financiers to strategic equity holders in quantum computing, AI, renewable energy, and defence technologies;

When governments become major shareholders, investor relations become indistinguishable from foreign policy. A South African firm accepting Pentagon equity locks itself into a specific geopolitical orbit, potentially precluding Chinese investment. Every investment decision now carries diplomatic ramifications;

When government becomes both regulator and shareholder, conflicts of interest proliferate. South Africa’s hard-won independence of institutions such as the Reserve Bank and judiciary must be protected even as the state deepens market participation;

With debt servicing consuming 21.7% of revenue and infrastructure backlogs exceeding R1-trillion, South Africa must deploy patient capital toward initiatives such as Mission 300’s goal of connecting 300-million Africans to electricity by 2030; and

Leverage the African Continental Free Trade Area. The World Bank estimates full implementation of the AfCFTA agreement could lift 30-million Africans from extreme poverty. As US and European markets erect tariff walls, intra-African trade becomes existential.

The sovereign venture capitalist model presents a critical risk: exchanging colonial extraction for neo-colonial equity stakes where foreign states own critical domestic assets. Yet refusing to adapt while major powers rewrite the global economic architecture ensures marginalisation.

South Africa confronts this challenge from a position of structural weakness, yet constraint breeds innovation. The same fiscal discipline forcing hard choices should compel strategic thinking about which sectors merit state equity stakes and how regional integration can reduce dependency on any single power.

The government is no longer merely the referee — it is player, partner and, increasingly, the most demanding shareholder in the room. The future is being built with or without African agency. That choice belongs to leaders making decisions whose consequences will echo for generations.

• Mmereki is a strategic executive and sovereign venture capitalist operating across Africa and global markets.

Business Times