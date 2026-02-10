Flanagan & Gerard Property takes full ownership of Sandton centre

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After more than a decade of co-ownership and hands-on management, Flanagan & Gerard Property Group has taken full ownership of a prime Sandton neighbourhood retail centre.

The group increased its stake in the R640m Morningside Shopping Centre it has co-owned since 2008, making it its first wholly owned shopping asset.

“Sole ownership brings the benefit of swifter, more focused decision-making, while partnerships offer the synergies of complementary skills and resources,” said group MD Paul Gerard.

At the time of acquisition of the property 17 years ago, the centre was smaller and outdated. The group undertook a complete redevelopment and, since then, Flanagan has continued to upgrade the centre.

Gerard describes the centre as “a prime asset in an excellent catchment area with great access and visibility”. He added that increased residential densification is expanding the centre’s high-end shopper base.

The 11,600 m2 centre is fully let, housing 64 stores. Its tenant mix combines convenience retail with fashion outlets and is anchored by Woolworths Food, Pick n Pay and Clicks.

The group is also optimising zoning to enhance the tenant mix, expand key tenants’ footprints and improve operational elements such as delivery access, positioning the centre for continued growth.

“Acquiring Grapnel Property Group’s stake in Morningside Shopping Centre builds on our track record as strong, flexible partners who can adapt and innovate in line with the needs of our partners, retailers and consumers, as well as the rapid evolution of trends and technology in the property and retail sectors,” said Gerard.

