BusinessPREMIUM

How to find time to study

Subhead here please

Margaret Harris

Margaret Harris

Nedbank’s new “Professional One” account includes an option to buy into private banking with a bundle fee, rather than linking the service to salary scales.
A commitment to lifelong learning ensures you and your skills remain relevant in a rapidly changing world. (123RF/Aleksandr Davydov)

The benefits of studying are well known, but finding the time for it when you work full-time can seem impossible. This is where the five-hour rule may help.

Author Michael Simmons is behind the concept, which encourages you to spend only five hours each week (about one a day) on deliberate learning.

“Learning in the workplace is not just about keeping up; it’s about staying relevant. Learning builds confidence, strengthens problem-solving skills, and encourages innovation by connecting ideas from different disciplines,” says Michael Gullan, CEO of e-learning consultancy G&G Advocacy.

He advises:

  • You do not need to enrol in expensive courses to put the rule into practice; just be consistent, curious and intentional;
  • Find out what training your company offers or look online for courses that will help further your career;
  • Don’t view the five-hour rule as adding more to your crowded schedule but as an investment in your growth; and
  • A commitment to lifelong learning ensures you and your skills remain relevant in a rapidly changing world.

Business Times

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

‘We wake before sunrise to get pupils to school’: Gauteng transport operators plead for recognition

2

Mcebisi Jonas calls for urgency in trade reconfiguration towards EU, Global South

3

LISTEN | What was truly groundbreaking about President Ramaphosa’s Sona?

4

Doja Cat to headline Global Citizen’s Move Africa tour

5

Roedean principal resigns after tennis match ‘anti-Semitism’ controversy