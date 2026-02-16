Pet care sector reaches R8bn, defying household spending cutbacks

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pet spending continues to outpace broader household cutbacks in South Africa as a major acquisition in the pet care sector signals the industry’s rapid maturation.

South Africa’s pet care sector has cemented its status as one of the country’s most resilient consumer categories, now valued at R8bn and projected to reach R12.6bn by 2032, according to Vyansa Intelligence.

However, this projected growth comes while households continue to watch their wallets. By the end of 2025, about 50% had cut back on discretionary spending, according to TransUnion’s Consumer Pulse Study.

According to prominent pet food manufacturer Montego Pet Nutrition, pet care is resisting this consumer spending trend. For the 45% of adults who own pets — many spending up to R60,000 in the first year, in a market where only 1% have pet insurance and unexpected surgeries can cost up to R25,000 — these expenses are no longer considered discretionary.

Montego says the shift is driven by pet humanisation, with 97% of owners now seeing their animals as part of the family. This pattern is mirrored globally, like in the US, where pet spending grew 5.1% during the 2008 financial crisis and 16.2% during Covid-19, compared with 4.3% growth for the wider economy.

Reflecting this growth, last month Monic Group acquired Marltons Pet Care, adding the long-standing brand to a portfolio that already includes Montego Pet Nutrition.

“This acquisition is a significant step in Montego’s ambition to globally champion Africa as an important player and pioneer in the global pet care industry,” said Johan van Jaarsveld, MD of Montego Pet Nutrition.

Van Jaarsveld added that Marltons complements Montego’s core nutrition business, giving the combined group the knowledge and resources to grow faster, while also highlighting the sector’s maturation and creating a platform for growth, efficiency, and modern retail capabilities.

Building on a commercial relationship dating back to 2018, Gavin Miller, MD of Marltons Pet Care, said the deal would support the company’s next phase of growth, pointing to Montego’s operational expertise and distribution network.

“By tapping into their logistics infrastructure, we can reach more retailers and customers more efficiently,” Miller said.

