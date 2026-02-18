EGA doubles down on local solar panel production as SA market shifts

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A local solar panel manufacturer is doubling down on domestic production to strengthen pricing stability and supply certainty, as South Africa’s solar market nears a broader supply chain realignment.

Ener-G-Africa (EGA), one of only two active solar panel manufacturers in South Africa, has opened its Western Cape production facility in Paarl, marking the next phase in the company’s commitment to local manufacturing capacity.

The announcement comes ahead of the April launch of the South African Wholesale Electricity Market (Sawem), a key reform under the government’s Energy Action Plan. The shift will move the sector away from Eskom’s traditional single-buyer model toward a more competitive, multiparty trading platform.

“As global supply chains evolve and pricing structures change, the role of stable, local manufacturing becomes increasingly important,” said EGA CEO Andre Moolman. “Our focus is on building long-term capacity and accountability in the markets we serve, rather than chasing short-term volume.”

EGA said that, globally, investment in domestic production capacity is accelerating to strengthen energy security and industrial resilience, with South Africa’s new local manufacturing contributing to a more diversified and reliable solar supply ecosystem.

Citing the African Solar Industry Association’s Africa Solar Outlook 2026, Moolman noted that Africa is the fastest-growing solar market in the world.

“As the market matures, there is a growing need for consistency, quality, accountability and service,” he said. “We believe local manufacturing has a critical role to play in meeting these expectations.”

The outlook suggests that solar adoption across Africa has been consistently under-reported, particularly in distributed and commercial systems, with installer-led deployment driving much of the growth.

It also highlights a clear shift toward integrated solar and battery solutions as customers increasingly prioritise reliability and energy security in markets with constrained grids.

Energy analyst Chris Yelland of EE Business Intelligence highlighted how global supply shifts, including changing export incentives, are likely to affect pricing structures and reinforce the importance of stable, resilient local manufacturers.

“Against this backdrop, EGA positions itself as a local manufacturer built for long-term participation in the solar ecosystem,” said Moolman.

