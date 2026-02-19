PG Glass and Glasfit colluding to fix prices since 2004: Competition Commission

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Competition Commission says it has, following an extensive investigation, found evidence that South Africa’s dominant automotive glass makers, PG Glass and Glasfit, colluded on prices for more than 20 years in what would have affected millions of consumers.

The competition watchdog on Thursday said it had referred the companies for prosecution in a matter that might see the outfits docked 10% of their annual revenues.

The commission said the two companies allegedly entered into an agreement and/or engaged in a “concerted practice to fix prices of automotive glass products” they supplied to end-user customers and insurance companies.

Commissioner Doris Tshepe said the unlawful conduct is said to have started in 2004 and continues to be active.

She said evidence before the commission revealed the companies had a longstanding agreement to increase the price of automotive glass they supply to customers with the same percentage point annually.

“Automotive glass forms part of industrial intermediary products, a priority sector for the commission. Dismantling of the alleged cartel will contribute towards fairer pricing of automotive glass for the benefit of consumers and insurance companies,” Tshepe said.

Business Day