Sasol ensures jet fuel supply amid R3bn impairment

The Natref crude oil refinery is shown at the Sasol One liquid fuels facility in Sasolburg in the Free State. File photo: WALDO SWIEGERS/BLOOMBERG

Petrochemicals giant Sasol said it was ensuring a “reliable supply” of jet fuel to OR Tambo Airport as it reported a R3bn impairment at its Secunda Liquid Fuels business and macroeconomic headwinds in the six months ended December 2025.

Releasing its financial results for the half year ended December on Monday, Sasol said the Natref refinery had delivered a strong production performance, with output ending 28% higher than a year earlier.

State Oil Limited, a UK energy conglomerate, the parent company of Prax SA, which has a minority stake in the Natref refinery, was placed under administration a year ago.

Sasol said it continues to operate the Natref refinery, using available Prax SA capacity, with product supply remaining uninterrupted.

“Following Prax SA entering business rescue, we stepped into their capacity and maintained stable Natref operations. This is to ensure that there is a reliable supply to South Africa and OR Tambo Airport,” said Sasol CEO Simon Baloyi.

He said in addition to sustaining reliability at its operations through disciplined maintenance, the group also wants to prioritise leveraging the “increased capacity at Natref to optimise product placement and maximise value for the group”.

Natref’s operations were disrupted for a month after a fire in January 2025.

Sasol’s share price took a knock on Monday after it said the Secunda liquid fuels business impaired R3bn. It also impaired R3.9bn on its production sharing agreement (PSA) development in Mozambique. The group said the strengthening of the rand against the US dollar contributed further to the impairment in Mozambique.

TimesLIVE