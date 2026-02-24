Redefine enters 2026 with strongest post-pandemic position

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Redefine Properties says it is entering 2026 from its strongest position since the post-pandemic correction, as the commercial property sector strengthens and the group pivots towards a more proactive growth strategy.

“Our momentum is really building, and we are transitioning from that recovery phase into a building phase,” said Andrew König, CEO of Redefine, at the JSE-listed real estate investment trust’s (REIT) pre-close investor update.

Redefine credits its renewed optimism to stabilised vacancy rates, strong retail and industrial rental growth, and increased business confidence.

Supportive factors include South Africa’s sovereign credit rating upgrade, exit from the FATF grey list, improved port and rail performance, lower borrowing costs, better access to capital and stable electricity supply.

“Business confidence seems to be palpably better,” König added. “We’ve started 2026 far more optimistic and confident than we have been since the pandemic period.”

Redefine’s South African portfolio occupancy currently sits at 93.9%, up from 93.5% in FY25, while its loan-to-value ratio remains within the 39-41% target range and its interest cover ratio has improved to 2.3x.

The REIT’s Polish portfolios continue to report high occupancy and strong tenant retention across retail, logistics and self-storage assets. ESG initiatives, including BREEAM certifications and energy-efficiency upgrades, remain a priority, while joint-venture simplification and potential non-core disposals are expected to improve capital efficiency.

Core debt refinancing of €324m (R6.2bn) is well advanced, and medium-term growth is supported by a stabilising earnings base and strengthening property fundamentals, with reduced non-recurring earnings.

Additionally, the group maintains a stable balance sheet, with R5.3bn in available liquidity, a weighted average cost of debt of 7%, and about 82% of debt hedged, supporting its growth initiatives and positioning it to deliver at the upper end of its medium-term distributable income guidance of 4-6%.

König emphasised the need for Redefine to shift its business strategy toward a more proactive approach. “The shift has to come from the position of opportunity-led decision making as opposed to defensive positioning.”

Looking ahead, Redefine said it will focus on areas within its control, including investing in human capital, embedding ESG, diversifying its portfolio, managing its balance sheet, growing rental income, containing costs and leveraging data and digital platforms.