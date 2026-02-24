Transpaco’s acquisition of Premier Plastics dealt a blow

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Transpaco’s proposed acquisition of Premier Plastics has been dealt a blow after the Competition Commission prohibited the transaction.

The manufacturer, recycler and distributor of paper and plastic packaging products had been hoping to acquire Premier Plastics for about R128m.

Transpaco said on Tuesday it has been informed by the Competition Commission that it has prohibited the acquisition.

“Transpaco is working through the Competition Commission’s response and is considering all available options. Shareholders will be updated in due course,” it said.

The deal, which was announced in November, would have provided Transpaco with a commercially attractive opportunity to broaden its market presence, particularly within the retail and wholesale customer sectors.

Premier, a privately held company, manufactures and supplies retail plastic carrier bags to major fast-moving consumer goods retailers across South Africa, with its primary supply focus in Gauteng and surrounding inland regions.

The company’s products are sold directly to customers and also through distributors. Premier’s Tshwane manufacturing facility produces retail plastic bags from both virgin and recycled raw materials. Its process encompasses extrusion, printing, bagging and in-house recycling.

Premier also owns Polyethylene Recoveries, which operates as a recycler of various plastic materials and a supplier of recycled High-Density Polyethylene and Low-Density Polyethylene polymer raw materials for the production of retail carrier bags, refuse bags and other plastic products.

Apart from supplying Premier with its raw material requirements, Polyethylene Recoveries also supplies raw materials to other third-party customers.

Transpaco said when it initially announced the acquisition, Premier’s business model closely aligns with its own. Transpaco’s market experience was expected to facilitate a seamless integration and improved supply continuity.

“Premier satisfies all of the criteria in Transpaco’s expansion strategy, namely: products, procedures, services and manufacturing processes well known and understood by Transpaco,” it said.

It also has an experienced and self-sufficient management team, with senior management having:

on average more than 30 years’ experience in operating the business;

sound growth prospects with opportunities to further expand local and export markets; and

a strong track record of profitability and cash generation.

Transpaco did not disclose the reasons for the Competition Commission’s decision.

