How to support overworked middle managers

Too many middle managers are squashed between putting high-level strategy into action and supporting team members, answering endless e-mails, and other day-to-day tasks. This is both exhausting and unsustainable.
“Middle managers are the emotional shock absorbers in the workplace ... For them, it isn’t ‘just a job’; they are trying to juggle the act of balancing performance, team wellbeing, admin and culture-building,” says executive coach Anja van Beek.
She advises:
- Get rid of all the redundant tasks that make managers’ lives unmanageable and streamline all processes to ensure they can focus on leading;
- One-size-fits-all management courses are not helpful; rather equip managers with the skills they will use, including emotional intelligence, coaching through change and leading hybrid teams;
- Only use technology that makes life easier, not applications that add to managers’ to-do lists;
- Company culture begins at the top, so executives must model the behaviour they want to see; and
- One-on-one coaching sessions and easy-to-access mental health resources can ensure managers get help without fear of judgment. — Margaret Harris
