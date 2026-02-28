BusinessPREMIUM

How to support overworked middle managers

Middle managers have to put strategy into action while supporting their teams.

Too many middle managers are squashed between putting high-level strategy into action and supporting team members, answering endless e-mails, and other day-to-day tasks. This is both exhausting and unsustainable.

“Middle managers are the emotional shock absorbers in the workplace ... For them, it isn’t ‘just a job’; they are trying to juggle the act of balancing performance, team wellbeing, admin and culture-building,” says executive coach Anja van Beek.

She advises:

  • Get rid of all the redundant tasks that make managers’ lives unmanageable and streamline all processes to ensure they can focus on leading;
  • One-size-fits-all management courses are not helpful; rather equip managers with the skills they will use, including emotional intelligence, coaching through change and leading hybrid teams;
  • Only use technology that makes life easier, not applications that add to managers’ to-do lists;
  • Company culture begins at the top, so executives must model the behaviour they want to see; and
  • One-on-one coaching sessions and easy-to-access mental health resources can ensure managers get help without fear of judgment. — Margaret Harris

