Truworths to launch denim and streetwear concept stores

Truworths will open concept stores for denim wear and streetwear brands before the end of the year, putting ladies’ and men’s jeans into one store.

The fashion retailer owns the labels Identity, YDE, Earchild, Loads of Living and Naartjie.

“It’s going to be fantastic. Then we’re taking all of our street brands, together,” said CEO Michael Mark.

Truworths’ streetwear brands include Fuel, Offspring and Moscow, which will be housed within a store and standalone.

During the 26 weeks to December 28 2025, Truworths increased total trading space by 0.7% to 903 stores. Truworths Africa’s retail sales decreased by 3.6% to R8bn. The number of active credit accounts increased by 0.6% to 2.9-million compared to the prior period.

Mark said Truworths continues to attract millions of applications from young people, with 41% of applicants being 29 years old or younger. The company received about 2.5-million applications for credit. However, Truworths Africa’s account sales decreased by 2.7% and make up 71% of the segment’s total retail sales, up from 70% in the six months to December 2024. Cash sales decreased by 5.8%.

Asked if it will decrease its credit exposure, Mark said the company offers customers different payment options, especially those who are unable to afford other payment methods like cash or credit cards.

“We are not on a mission to change that. We have no problem with it; if it drops, it won’t be because of our strategic decision, but customers have chosen different payment options, and we will be fine with it.”

CFO Emanuel Cristaudo said Truworths has been testing a “credit product now for the last two and a half years, which is showing promise and that has opportunity. It’s really been an invite-only credit product that we’ve used. There’s an opportunity now to move that into the open market, and if we did that, of course, we [would do] it in a very controlled fashion.”

Truworths also runs the UK fashion footwear chain, Office, with sales up 6% to £191.9m (R4.1bn), driven mainly by the “successful store expansion and modernisation programme, strong brand partnerships, and world-class e-commerce platform”, said Mark.

Total group retail sales were unchanged at R12.5bn, with Truworths contributing 64% and Office 36%. Online is a fast-growing strategic channel in both Truworths and Office, accounting for 21% of the group’s retail sales, up from 19% at the end of December 2024. Online sales in Truworths increased by 23.3%, while Office grew 7.5%.

The group remains highly cash generative, with cash from operations totalling R2.8bn. On the outlook for the remainder of the 2026 financial period, Mark said the stronger rand/dollar exchange rate, sustained low inflation, and the prospects of further interest rate cuts are supportive of South Africa’s growth outlook.

For the first seven weeks of the second half of the 2026 financial period, group retail sales decreased by 0.2%, impacted by the stronger rand/pound exchange rate. Retail sales in Truworths increased by 0.6% at an improved gross profit margin, and in Office by 3.4% (in Sterling).

“We expect consumer spending to remain under pressure in the short term as muted economic growth, elevated household debt, high unemployment and moderate wage increases continue to weigh on consumer confidence,” said Mark.

“Our focus will be on enhancing the appeal of Truworths’ aspirational fashion ranges through enhanced buying and planning processes, capitalising on the significant loyalty base and the 2.9-million active account customers, and sustaining strong momentum in online sales.

“These strategies will be supported by leveraging the benefits of the new Truworths distribution centre to improve supply chain efficiency.”