Richards Bay Minerals secures future for Zulti South

Globally diversified mining company Rio Tinto has approved the Richards Bay Minerals’ (RBM) R8.5-billion Zulti South investment and lifted the suspension of the project, which has been in place since 2020.

Werner Duvenhage, MD of Rio Tinto Iron & Titanium Africa Operations & RBM, said lifting the suspension on Zulti South means securing the future of RBM.

“This project is not about expansion; it represents our commitment to sustaining jobs and continuing to make a meaningful contribution to the province, the country, and the host communities,” he said.

RBM, the mineral sands producing company, said the R8.5bn investment aims to extend the mine’s life to 2050 and ensure RBM’s operational continuity for years to come.

It said that as the orebody at Zulti North declines, Zulti South is important to RBM for maintaining a stable supply of zircon, rutile, and ilmenite and supporting TiO₂ sales over the life of the mine.

China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) has been appointed as the engineering procurement and construction contractor for the construction of Zulti South due to its proven performance and strong track record, including a strategic partnership with Rio Tinto on the Simandou project in Guinea.

“CHEC’s successful track record at Simandou, along with their established presence on the continent, including South Africa, gives us confidence in their ability to deliver Zulti South safely, efficiently, and in alignment with our community and local content commitments,” Duvenhage said.

Wu Di, vice president of CHEC, said: “We are honoured to be chosen as Rio Tinto’s strategic execution partner for Zulti South. Our relationship is founded on trust, performance, and shared values. We are committed to delivering a project that strengthens RBM’s future and benefits local communities.”

Construction is anticipated to kick off in the first quarter of 2026 and will take 30 months to be completed, with initial commercial production expected in the fourth quarter of 2028.

“This first phase will support RBM’s supply of zircon and ilmenite, while the second phase will follow as part of the long-term development strategy,” said the company.

The decision to proceed also mirrored improved security conditions and strengthened community partnerships.

“The support of government, Amakhosi, and host communities has been vital in getting us where we are today and establishing this stability. We are committed to working with all stakeholders to ensure the project’s continued success.”

RBM has grappled with community unrest for years, which saw the murder of general manager Nico Swart in 2021, while it has clashed with some of its community trusts over governance concerns.