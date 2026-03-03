UAE stock markets to resume trading on Wednesday

The United Arab Emirates’ stock markets will resume trading on Wednesday, following a two-day suspension after Iran launched missile and drone strikes on the Gulf state, the country’s capital markets regulator said on Tuesday.
The UAE Capital Markets Authority (CMA) said the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Dubai Financial Market (DFM) would both open for trading on Wednesday.
“The resumption follows continued co-ordination between the authority and the exchanges in line with the previously communicated timeframe,” CMA said in a statement, adding it would continue to monitor developments and take measures to ensure investor protection.
The two-day closure suspended trade in billions of dollars in listed assets as investors awaited clarity on the scale of damage from the weekend strikes, which hit airports, ports and residential areas across both emirates.
