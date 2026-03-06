eMalahleni’s Jumbo Mall to boost local economy and retail scene

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Jumbo Mall is set to open in eMalahleni in Mpumalanga, creating hundreds of jobs and boosting the city’s place on South Africa’s growing retail map.

Developed by New Africa Developments (NAD), a company known for township and secondary-city malls, the centre is positioned at the corner of the R544 road and Main Street and spans 37,000m2. It will house more than 100 stores, anchored by major national retailers and key financial institutions.

Beyond its retail appeal, Jumbo Mall is a significant economic milestone for the region, having created about 2,500 construction jobs and supporting an estimated 800 permanent positions once fully operational.

“Jumbo Mall reflects the company’s broader vision for inclusive, future-fit retail,” said Robin Houghton, MD of NAD.

“Secondary cities such as eMalahleni are dynamic, growing markets with clear demand for quality retail infrastructure. Access to thoughtfully designed, contemporary shopping environments should not be limited by geography.

“Our aim is to create developments that become part of daily life — centres that stimulate trade, support employment and serve as long-term economic anchors,” Houghton added.

The mall is designed for long-term efficiency, featuring solar panels, energy-efficient AC and LED lighting, and water-saving toilets that cut usage by up to 70%, with a building management system and full back-up power to ensure uninterrupted trading.

The mall has more than 1,500 parking bays, free WiFi, a food court with a big-screen TV and jungle gym, and a 300m² LED network, including a 3D display, for interactive events and promotions.

Jumbo Mall is set to open its doors on March 19, with a four-day launch featuring entertainment, promotions and performances by local schools and choirs.

“Jumbo Mall is about creating a shared space where families gather, young people connect and local businesses thrive,” said Japie van Niekerk, CEO of NAD. “Opening day is the culmination of years of planning, and we look forward to welcoming the community through the doors.

“We have always believed that a shopping centre should reflect the character and pride of the community around it,” he said. “We are passionate about bringing dignity and opportunity to the communities we serve.”

