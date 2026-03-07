MY BRILLIANT CAREER | Boosting wellness one drip at a time

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tell me about the IV Bar.

The IV Bar is a specialised wellness centre that administers intravenous fluids, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants directly into the bloodstream for rapid absorption. These facilities, often staffed by nurses, aim to boost immunity, increase energy, enhance skin health and treat hangover symptoms in a comfortable, non-medical setting.

Who typically frequents IV Bars?

Health and wellness enthusiasts who do not wait to be sick before coming for a drip;

Busy professionals who want to boost their energy and manage burning out;

Athletes who wish to recovery from injuries; and

The general population from LSM 6 upwards wanting to address mental health and other issues.

How did you end up starting this business?

I worked in corporate communications, PR and marketing for 20 years. When I got divorced, I wanted to have some flexibility for my three kids. One day I got a drip from my GP and realised I loved the way it made me feel, but I didn’t enjoy the clinical experience. I decided to start my own business where someone could walk into an IV Bar and receive a drip, administered by medical professionals, but in a tranquil “Starbucks meets slow lounge” setting.

What are your main tasks as CEO?

We have a small team, so we all do a bit of everything. My main tasks would be overseeing marketing and PR, new product innovation and development, crisis management, regulation for the industry, training new franchisees and nurses, and franchisee engagement.

What do you think makes you good at what you do?

My passion for the industry and my thirst for research and innovation. I don’t really have an off switch, so I’m always thinking about what we can bring in next. I’m firm but fair, I’m a driver, and I get things done.

What do you look for when recruiting for your team?

I hire on gut. You can teach skills, but culture fit and work ethic are more important to me. I recruit people who are passionate about the health and wellness industry. I also hire people who can hit the ground running, because I don’t like to micromanage.

What is the best career advice you ever received?

The best advice I was given as an entrepreneur was not to worry about what everyone else in the industry was doing but to focus on what we do and do it well. Also, take away plan B, so you have no choice but to make your current business work.